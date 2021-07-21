By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Houston City Council was presented with a new petition of about 400 signatures from people who are opposed to the proposed Off-Highway Vehicle Trail at its regular meeting on July 12.
Residents had questioned the whereabouts and effectiveness of the first petition, signed in October 2012, which had over 100 signatures. This petition was not kept on record at City Hall after five years and has not been found since, City Administrator Michelle Quinn stated at past meetings.
Presenting the new petition, resident Steve Westby said 368 residents signed the petition, in addition to 24 business owners, 24 non-resident property owners and 35 adjacent landowners to South Park also signing. Language of the petition says “We the undersigned are opposed to motor vehicles in South Park and adjacent city property and request the council cancel the Houston OHV trail proposed for this location.”
He encouraged the city to create a committee to help figure out a way to exit out of the proposed trail and “negotiate a deal with the state.”
Mayor Dave Olson said it was something the city could look into and they appreciate the help. However, the cost is still about $516,523, the land could go back to the state and affect Houston’s future ability to receive grants.
City Administrator Michelle Quinn added there was no bonding authority identified to finance an exit strategy. The only way Houston would be able to exit is by levying the cost, which would “more than double” the city’s current levy. Residents who want to see the trail stopped voiced their support for levying the cost.
Quinn also reminded residents the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helped fund other projects such as the bike trail, Mission 66 Playground, archery range, Houston Nature Center and some fire department equipment.
After more discussion and a bit of back and forth, the council agreed to create a committee that is charged with the task of finding a way out of the proposed trail. Specific details of that committee were not discussed.
Before this portion of the meeting, Olson read a short statement about the trail, stating the council wants to do what’s best for the community and they’ve heard residents’ concerns about noise, erosion and the impact it might have on the community. They also appreciate the engagement and sharing of concerns and noted the council has dedicated much time to people sharing their opinions at the meetings. The council is considering the next steps regarding the future of the project, he concluded.
In other trail news, there are four spots available on the Citizens Advisory Committee. This is the committee that will decide things such as park hours, days, requirements and so on if the trail goes through.
The council also approved the sound study that has been on hold since this winter. The sound study will use OHVs on the proposed trail and measure the noise. The city was not sure how quickly the study could move forward, due to the acoustic company’s schedule.
The council tabled a new archaeological study that was required for a grant. This one is proposed by the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center for $2,550, according to the proposal document. If the noise study happens, then the archaeological study will go forward.
The council also announced an open house on the proposed OHV trail on Aug. 10, with personnel present from the DNR and sponsor clubs. No place or time has been announced yet.
Finally, the council approved a Frequently Asked Questions document that answers many of the common questions raised in the past few months.
Donation of sound system
Resident Anna Benda proposed a temporary solution to the echo and noise problem at the city’s new council meeting place at 111 Cedar St.
The size of the room and construction of the building leaves many residents unable to hear what is said during meetings, due to poor acoustics and a lot of echos, since the sound cannot be absorbed.
As an IT professional, Benda said the meetings would benefit from a microphone and speaker system. She also gave recommendations for carpeting, foam boards, a dropped ceiling and a microphone for each council member and one for the public.
The Save Our Bluffs group that has formed recently is willing to donate $500 toward the new system, with the city’s cost at about $500.
If agreeable, Benda asked that it be installed before the August meeting, maintenance workers to help install it and her to train whoever would be managing it.
The council did not take action on Benda’s proposal, but did decide to move the meetings back to the original location at City Hall. However, the location will be announced on the August agenda, Quinn clarified to the Argus. They are also looking into ceiling acoustic tiles that will absorb sound, but noted that one bid they received cost about $18,725. The council agreed to wait on Benda’s proposal until after they received a firm answer for acoustic tiles.
EMS personnel needed
In danger of losing its license, the Houston Ambulance crew is looking for more EMTs. A committee that met June 24 revealed the department needs 10 more EMTs to be comfortably staffed, Quinn relayed. Several EMTs are also looking to step back or retire.
Barriers to residents signing up often include full-time employees sometimes using Personal Time Off for calls, time commitment of the certification course (160 hours, plus drive time) and people working outside the community.
If the ambulance cannot hire more EMTs, the city could lose its license to have a full ambulance service and is reduced down to first responder, which leads to using services outside of the city and EMTs not arriving quickly enough. The city needs 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year staffed in order to retain its license.
Quinn said the committee is meeting with local employers to foster relationships and reduce barriers for new members to join. Other communities have added paid positions or staffed different shifts, she noted.
Council member Cody Mathers said he learned a lot at the meeting, adding, “The word ‘crisis’ might be appropriate. We’re very close to losing our compliance.
“As a community, we need to find ways to support them, or we’re going to be in that first responder situation, waiting for an ambulance from Caledonia, Rushford, Tri-State, Winona and have to pay that.”
He encouraged employers allowing employees to leave during the day for calls. He also noted that every call needs an EMT on the crew, otherwise they’re considered out of compliance.
Quinn added the Minnesota State High School League requires an ambulance on site at sporting events and the cost could be up to $1,000 per night. The council did not take action on the matter.
Electric Vehicle charging station
Kent Whitcomb of MiEnergy has been busy, visiting several cities around Houston County recently in order to notify them about a free level two Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station from MiEnergy.
The goal is to build a charging network across Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. MiEnergy will cover the cost of the charger, up to $5,100, with the city covering the cost of installation. The idea is for EV drivers to stop and charge their car (about 20-30 miles with a level two station) and visit the city.
The station will have a billing system set up, a QR code on the pedestal for paying and city’s choice to set up the fee for either a kilowatt charge, parking fee or time limit. The station comes with five years of warranty, five years of service and five years of connectivity. After that, the cost to the city would be $325 to maintain. Each station can charge two vehicles at a time.
The council tabled the topic until August, in order to collect quotes for installation.
Other news
Matt Mohs, of Wapasha Construction, presented a gift basket to be used as the city wishes. He also noted that work on Lincoln Street was complete. The city approved pay application No. 3 for the amount of $152,413.25 for the wastewater treatment plant.
Police Chief Brett Hurley was approved to temporarily hire Isaiah Bunke to provide overlap coverage for Houston Hoedown Days at a part-time rate of $16 an hour.
The council approved a gambling permit for Cross of Christ Church to host Bingo at Hoedown Days.
The council waived a monetary limit on tort liability, as recommended by its insurance agent.
The council approved putting out a bid for quotes on seed collection.
Public comment
A resident asked Hurley if he could clarify the rules of golf carts and ATVs in the city, as he had seen several kids texting and driving while driving a golf cart. Other residents said they had seen kids younger than 16 operating such vehicles.
Hurley agreed and asked these incidents be reported right away, in order to immediately respond to them.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston City Council will be Aug. 9, at 6 p.m., location to be announced on the August agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.