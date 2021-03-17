By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Houston residents will see an increase in sewer rates effective on the July bill, as the council approved a 35% rate increase to go along with the new sewer plant project.
It sounds like a big number, but it raises rates by $8.01 for small users, $19.35 for a family of four average users and by $37.78 for a large user. The base rate of $30.89 includes 1,500 gallons for every type of user.
When the council approved the bond, the state requires the city to raise rates to a point where it will cover the debt and 5% extra, financial adviser Mike Bubany explained.
The council also authorized City Clerk Michelle Quinn to sign off on the Public Facility Authority (PFA) funding that will utilize the Clean Water Revolving Fund program. The project bid was awarded to Wapasha Construction for $3.471 million in February.
Audit
The city accepted a prepared audit by Smith Schafer & Associates. In summary, the city received a clean audit.
The unassigned fund balance of $356,809 represents 55% of general fund expenditures, which the state recommends that fund sit at 55%. All special revenue funds except the Nature Center had positive fund balances. The fire fund balance of $134,499 and two US Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans were paid in full in 2020.
All city bonds and installment notes are paid on a timely basis. The infrastructure construction capital projects fund had a balance of $231,015.
Revenues from water and sewer rates are now paying operating costs, debt service and their share of administrative costs. Water operating revenues did cover operating costs, but sewer rates did not, the auditors said.
Chip sealing
The council approved a chip sealing bid from Scott Construction for $22,410. The budgeted $23,000 for chip sealing in 2021. Streets receiving the chip sealing are: Ellsworth St. (Hwy. 16 to dead end), East Spruce St. (Erickson St. to Kilborn St.), Ellsworth St. (E. Plum St. North to dead end), and Ellsworth St. (Hwy. 16 to E. Plum St.). The chip sealing is expected to be completed by the end of July.
Along with the chip sealing, the council approved Van Gundy Excavating to shape a one-block gravel portion of E. Spruce St. between Erickson and Kilborn streets.
Other news
During public comment, Silver Creek Rustlers 4-H Club leader Lisa Skifton asked the council for advice on moving forward with a bench the club would like to place by the community center. The council requested her to return. She brought three bench options and asked which would be allowed or was acceptable, Quinn clarified later.
The council approved the hire of Jason Carrier as the summer rec director. The council also approved the agreement and commitment to serve for Deven Van Gundy.
Finally, the council discussed what needed to move over to the new community center at 109/111 W. Cedar St. and what would stay. City staff will work on moving the items and also coordinating with various groups in Houston to pick up their property, such as the Houston Hoedown portraits and quilts on the walls at the current community center. The process could take several weeks, Quinn added.
Next meeting
The next meeting is scheduled for April 12, at 6 p.m. in the community center.
