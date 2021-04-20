By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The trees will be planted and the flowers will be blooming, as the City of Houston approved a number of action items at its regular council meeting on April 12.
The council accepted a quote from Winona Nursery for $6,344.56 to plant 10 trees on Lincoln Street. Winona Nursery’s quote was underbudget and also comes with a one-year warranty.
Silver Creek Rustlers 4-H Club got approval to donate a bench to the city, where it will sit at the new community center. It will match the other ones in the city and the club may also include a handmade planter next to the bench, adult leader Lynn Stampka reported.
The council approved a quote from Ole’s Excavating LLC, after City Administrator Michelle Quinn announced the quote from Van Gundy’s Excavating approved at the March meeting had an error in calculations, rendering it invalid. Ole’s quote was $3,798.
Planning commission
The council approved amendments to the Prairie Meadows covenants, which will make it easier for residents to get permits from the city. The Planning Commission explained, “There was a lack of awareness regarding the covenants during which the City worked within ordinance parameters to develop the lands.” The covenants were not updated as the changes took place and as a result, it was difficult for homeowners to get permits to build or improve their properties.
In summary, land use, previously erected buildings, fences and general provisions topics were all updated. Landowners will have a chance to vote on the proposed amendments. Ballots are due by April 27, 2021 at City Hall.
In the Holty Addition plat, a minor plat, the existing lot was reconfigured into two larger lots. The Planning Commission said the lots still meet city requirements for lot size.
Other news
The council approved a gambling permit for the Caledonia Wrestling Club, including athletes from Houston, to hold raffles that conclude with Houston Hoedown. The event will be held July 25, at the Houston ball fields.
Also approved was the sewer rate increase, effective July 1, 2021. For an average household of four using 5,000 gallons per month will be $17.81 a month, but actual amounts will vary on usage. For households who use less than 1,500 gallons, the increase will be $8.01 a month.
Dan Todd and Les Roesner were approved for seasonal help and Ken Carrier was approved for flower care.
Next meeting
The next regular meeting will be May 10, at 6 p.m. at the community center.
