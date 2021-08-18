By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Giving themselves another option or an opportunity to learn more, the Houston City Council approved the creation of a four-person exit committee for the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) project at its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 9.
The council was initially hesistant to create the committee, citing the sound study with OHVs and another archaeological study had not been performed yet, and thus, had no results or new information to base an exit committee on.
Council member Tony Schultz said he didn’t think the city was at the point where an exit strategy was necessary. Council member Cheryl Sanden made the motion to create the committee, but said the creation of it did not indicate the city is moving or would move in that direction. The goal of the exit committee is to negotiate a way out of the project without the city paying back about $516,523.
There was confusion among council members and audience members about the city’s future ability to be selected for DNR grants if they chose to exit. Mayor Dave Olson said the city would lose its grant ability, while resident Anna Benda said she spoke with a DNR representative who said “...if the city backs out, it does not blacklist the city.” She added the DNR representative said future grants toward OHV projects might not be available if they exited.
City Administrator/Clerk Michelle Quinn said the DNR did not know what impact exiting would have on the city.
Members of the committee are Anna Benda, Karla Bloem, Larry Connery and Ron Evenson. Council member Cody Mathers will be the council liaison. The first meeting of the committee was not determined.
Electric vehicle charger
After some discussion, and continuing discussion from July’s council meeting, the council approved a motion to purchase a 15.4 kilo-watt (kw) electric vehicle charger from MiEnergy. MiEnergy will cover up to $5,139 of the purchase cost, but the city will be responsible for the installation costs. The charger is dual pedestal, so two cars can charge at the same time.
The city can choose how to charge fees for the charger, either by a parking fee, amount per kw/h or amount per hour of time charged. The city will receive new quotes for installing the upgraded charger. It was recommended by the planning board to install it by the new community center.
Other news
The council approved a final payment of $93,907.67 for work completed on Lincoln St. and approved a fourth pay application to Wapasha Construction for the new wastewater treatment plant in the amount of $201,834.99.
The council accepted donations from Silver Creek Rustlers 4-H Club of a 6 ft. bench, Houston County Farm Bureau for another 6 ft. bench and a $7,200 donation for the purchase of acoustic panels for the community room from an anonymous donor.
The council also approved the mutual aid agreement with Caledonia Ambulance.
Also approved on Monday was a single bid for native seed collection. That went to Dan Smith and Alan Wade of Prairie Moon Nursery. The city will receive 10% from the final cleaned seed, and Prairie Moon will also weed out garden beds at the nature center and add plants to fill in as needed.
Finally, the council approved the hire of Grace Shupe as the new Houston Nature Center assistant.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston City Council will be Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at 111 W. Cedar St.
