By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Customers of Bremer Bank in Houston were notified that the branch office will be closing on April 15, due to low foot traffic.
For the City of Houston, that means finding a new bank. Bremer does have locations in Winona and Onalaska, but council members liked the idea of a truly local bank. Rushford State Bank is locally owned and has grown quite a bit in five years. They can also provide a courier service to the city.
Bank manager Terry Chiglo told the council his bank would appreciate the opportunity to be the city’s official depository, and that Rushford State Bank has been “aggressively serving” the needs of Houston residents. He added he would prefer a full facility in Houston if the space presented itself. Rushford State Bank also donates to the communities and pays its employees to volunteer. The council approved the change.
Apple Auto expansion
The council heard from Apple Auto, based in La Crescent, who expressed interest in purchasing four lots on the western end of town in order to expand their current sales, service and detailing business. The lots would need to be re-zoned from industrial to commercial. The council approved the change.
Library request
Houston Public Library director Liz Gibson-Gasset asked the council to increase wages for library assistant Beth Peterson-Lee, from $14.06 to $16.70. The reason being, all five Houston County libraries negotiated with the County Board of Commissioners for more funding.
In the past, five libraries split $1,500, which is “almost a negative compared to expenses,” Gibson-Gasset explained. This year, negotiations were more successful, in which each library received about $3,000. For Houston’s share, she expected to be able to increase Peterson-Lee’s wages.
However, city clerk-administrator Michelle Quinn explained the proposed increase would create wage compression issues and inequities across city staff. Typically, the personnel committee reviews the facts before implementing a wage increase.
Gibson-Gasset explained that because the library is also funded by SELCO, more than half of its funding does not come from the city. She wants to honor the agreement made with the county. The council asked the personnel committe to look at the situation, but took no action.
Other news
The council approved Wapasha Construction pay application No. 9 for $345,357.16.
The council approved the Fillmore County Journal as its official newspaper, but also agreed to accept bids for display ads from The Caledonia Argus.
The council accepted a yearly list of donations to various city departments.
Ability Building Community (ABC) will provide custodial services to the city, and expand its current agreement. The council approved a motion to continue with ABC and table the competitive search for a city staff custodian.
The council approved the hire of Calvin Naggle as police officer.
The council also approved an appropriation to the Chamber of Commerce for its director position. The appropriation will be an amount equal to 50% of the Chamber Director salary and not to exceed $3,000.
The council approved Ken Carrier as flower caretaker on the downtown corridor.
They also approved an agreement with Gundersen Health System for business health services.
Finally, the council approved a corrected meeting calendar, and approved disposal of light fixtures from the police station and community building (109 W. Cedar St.) by placing them on MinnBid.
