By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The City of Houston approved a 2% increase for its 2022 payable taxes at the council’s regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.
City clerk-administrator Michelle Quinn explained the increase included adjustments for cost of living for city staff and a significant increase in various insurances that the city is required to carry. The city’s proposed tax levy was 3% in September. The 2022 levy is $548,800.
Some good news included the fact that the city will receive $380,500 in local government aid (LGA), which is $5,609 more than in 2021.
Quinn noted the city would have some infrastructure-related expenses in the future, including road work, engineering expenses and vehicle replacement. Auditors noted the city has a healthy unassigned general fund balance at the recommended amount of 50% minimum.
No public comment was heard during the Truth in Taxation meeting.
EMT training
In an effort to recruit and retain more EMTs for the Houston Ambulance, the city has teamed up with Riverland Community College to offer training in 2022.
Quinn told the council the city was in a position to pay for the training, as the cost to take the course could be a significant barrier. Cost for the course is $1,560 per person, and not to mention the 200 hours it takes to complete the course.
Currently, the city has three individuals signed up, one of which holds a Registered Nurse degree. That degree significantly reduces the cost per person.
Mayor Dave Olson said they didn’t “really have much of a choice,” since they were “down to bare bones” already. Previously, council members were notified that the ambulance was in danger of losing its current status due to a low number of EMTs.
Along with the city paying for the course is a one-year commitment to serve on the ambulance crew.
Resident Anna Benda asked if the course could be taken any time online. The course meets once a week in Houston, first starting in January. Skills days will be held also. The council approved the payment of course tuition.
In other ambulance news, the council approved the usage of AAA Collections, allowing the city to have an additional firm that can collect bills. They currently use the state’s revenue recapture program. Using another program would allow the city to capture a higher percentage of past due bills.
Personnel report
The council approved the resignation of custodian Amanda Langheinrich and authorized the search for a replacement.
Other news
The council approved pay application No. 8 for Wapasha construction, in the amount of $176,882.94.
Also approved was a resolution to certify delinquent city bills to county taxes.
The council approved a letter of understanding with Smith and Schafer and Associates, LTD to perform the city’s annual audit.
The council adopted a loan resolution security agreement and reaffirm that Quinn and Olson are authorized to sign all required documentation as part of the loan application and closing process. This will get the city’s new fire department pumper truck underway. The loan amount is $328,250 with a 12-year repayment term.
The council accepted additional funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in the amount of $1,671.97. That, along with a few other funds from another source, will be combined to repair water infrastructure on Cedar St. The goal is to do as many feet as possible, Quinn said.
The council approved two gambling permits: one for Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club on April 2 and the Houston Volunteer Fireman’s Relief Association event on Feb. 26, both at the community Center.
The council approved the 2022 polling place at 111 W. Cedar St. and approved the 2022 meeting schedule.
Finally, the council accepted a rate sheet from Flaherty Hood, P.A. in the event that the city cannot use its regular attorney with Murphy Law Office.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston City Council will be January 10, at 6 p.m. at 105 W. Maple St. at City Hall.
