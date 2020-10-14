By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
With a few funds left over and time running short to use the CARES act relief funds, the City of Hokah determined how to use its last few thousand dollars of funds.
The city has about $4,000 remaining, after allocating funds for business relief grants, COVID-19 protective measures such as glass barriers and other precautions. The council discussed installing another ADA-compliant bathroom in the City Center on the city side of operations.
City staff has been using the ADA-compliant bathroom, which is also used by HVED students. If one of the groups (city or school) would have a COVID-19 exposure, they would essentially shut each other down because of a shared bathroom.
Luckily, there’s already an existing bathroom that can more easily be converted into an ADA-compliant bathroom, with the city only need to install more plumbing. Public Works Director Matt Vetsch said the remaining funds should cover the cost of the materials. The council agreed to have the rest of the funds come from the capital improvement plan.
A final cost for the project was not available at the council meeting, but the council approved the motion to go ahead with the work. If the council does not use the funds by Nov. 15, the money goes back to the county.
Trick or Treating
Police Chief Bob Schuldt said there was nothing in CDC guidelines forbidding anyone from trick or treating this year on Halloween, but people were encouraged to wear masks, social distance and take all proper precautions. If people did not want to participate in trick or treating this year, they should keep their porch light off.
Backup technology
The city council approved a quote from Adoni Network in La Crosse, Wisconsin to set up a backup program for the city and also add firewall protection and a different email domain for city staff.
The new technology features will also allow staff to share files and have physical back up and cloud back up. The cost is $1,700.08 for a one-time fee and a monthly fee of $110.
New used plow truck
The council approved the purchase of a new used plow truck after they learned the current truck will not pass DOT inspection due to several factors, including a bent and twisted frame.
The new truck is a 2007 model and will need to be fixed also before going through a DOT inspection. The cost is $27,900 with trade of the old truck. The council approved using funds from the general fund, which has savings due to the pool not operating this summer.
Library report
Library Director Kirsten Plummer said the search was on again for a new clerk and they would search through the Senior Services Agency.
The board cancelled the Holiday Craft Fair in December, as there would not be enough room to have vendors in the location.
Plummer also asked the board to give her an annual performance review based on industry standards for library directors, of which three board members responded and said overall, she was doing a good job.
Planning commission
The council approved a variance for an unattached garage for Grant Ragsdale and a shed for Tom Dolan. They also approved Tom Bernsdorf’s application to build two duplex homes, after a lengthy three-month process of setbacks, engineering and plans to be reviewed.
Other news
The council approved the purchase of a control box for the severe weather siren on the well house. About 12 years ago when the county upgraded sirens to a different frequency, that particular siren was left off the list.
When this was brought up to the county, they were not interested in paying for the upgrade, Schuldt said. He expressed his disapproval of that situation with Sheriff Mark Inglett, as it was the county’s oversight.
The siren also sits near a trailer park and Schuldt added that in a tornado, those are the most vulnerable homes. Council member Tom Oldenburg agreed and said they shouldn’t let it sit up there and do nothing. The council approved the motion to purchase the control box for $2,641.
Finally, the council agreed to allow open gym and community education classes in the gymnasiums.
The key condition to opening the facilities is people will need to check out a key and return it so the city knows who is coming and going and when, City Clerk Lindsey Martell clarified.
A notice will also be posted that the building is not cleaned daily and the city will provide cleaning supplies for the individuals to use.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station, with masks and social distancing in mind.
