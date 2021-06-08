By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The ball is rolling for the city of Hokah to start financially planning updates to the water system.
Public Utilities Director Matt Vetsch said paperwork was submitted for grants and low interest funding, but they won’t know much until it’s approved. It does put the city’s project in line with other cities and ranks it according to importance, he added.
There are tasks that need to be done, such as the communication between the two wells, but Vetsch advised the council to wait until the funding comes in, as anything they did might be a waste before the project is finalized.
Overall, the city’s water quality has improved in the lower well. In terms of wastewater, Randy Munson jetted the lines in section 1 of town, near Ash St., and found an area that will eventually need repair. Roots plugged up the pipe, and that pipe is slated for a size increase soon, Vetsch said.
He also stressed residents should not flush baby wipes down the drains. Those should be disposed of in the garbage.
Library report
Library Director Kirsten Plummer said the library board asked for additional quotes from other contractors for newer computers. They received a quote for $900 for two used computers, but were not satisfied with what they would be getting.
The board approved discontinuing the quarantine materials procedure and brought back indoor book return and toys for kids.
The summer reading program will begin June 15 and include craft kits to go and outdoor story times.
Planning Commission
The council discussed a permit by Vetsch to vacate the west side of Lake St, connected to the east side of his property at 302 Brooklyn Lane, with a utility easement for the city. The street is essentially a dead end with little potential for future development. The other side is already vacated. The commission heard from one neighbor who stated he had no issue with it. The council agreed to wait until they heard from the other neighbor and send a registered letter.
The council approved a permit for Ken Ducke, in order to replace a mobile home with a manufactured home.
Other news
The council agreed to purchase an aerial photo of Hokah from City Concepts, of La Crosse, for $225. The photo was taken on May 12 of this year.
Resident Jim Kistler asked if signage or other directions could be added to Falls St. in order to better direct visitors to Como Falls.
City Clerk Lindsey Martell said the city was working on contacting Google about clarifying directions. The council agreed to work on the issue.
The new fire truck is in service and the old one is ready to be sold. After some discussion, the council agreed to advertise it on the Wisconsin Surplus website with a reserve.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be July 6, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
