By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Hokah’s Main Street is in line for improvements within the next few years, as the city received a $721,625 grant from the State of Minnesota.
City Clerk Lindsey Martell announced the grant at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The grant stems from the Small Cities Development Program, which are available from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The grant was written with help from Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA) specialist Allison Wagner. Of the requested projects, 29 were funded, including 13 homes, 2 rental properties, 7 commercial buildings and 7 multi-purpose buildings.
Grants are seven-year deferred loans with 0% interest. If a property is sold within the first two years, full payback is required. After two years, 20% is forgiven every year until it is fully forgiven after the seven-year term, Wagner said.
Funds can be used for exterior improvements like new roofing, siding, doors and windows. It can also improve handicap accessibility and address health and safety concerns, she explained.
For homeowners in Hokah, the grant is 100% forgivable, as long as the homeowner owns the home for seven years. A maximum of $22,000 is available for each home.
The grant will pay for 70% of rehab costs, with the owner paying the remaining 30%. Rental units in mixed-use buildings can get a maximum of $12,500, and rental homes can get up to $24,000.
Commercial property owners need to pay at least 20% of project costs, and can get up to $24,000 in grant funds.
Applying to the grant will take about year, as the process starts by surveying the town. Those wishing to apply will need to submit a pre-application, then are invited to turn in a full application, Wagner added.
The City of La Crescent was also awarded $552,000 in a separate small cities grant, Wagner added. Cindy Vitse, housing coordinator for Semcac, said La Crescent applied for a single purpose, owner-occupied rehab grant.
“Homeowners who qualify for the grant will receive a forgivable rehab loan as long as they meet the term of the loan,” Vitse told the Argus in an email. The housing loan is similar to the business loan: if they continue to own and live in their home, as their principal place of residence, for seven years, the loan turns into a grant and is forgiven.
If they move in the first two years, the loan is repaid in full to the city. If they move in years 3-7, 20% is forgiven each year until completely forgiven at the end of 7 years. The maximum loan limit is $24,000, she said.
Loan funds are helpful with needed repairs to the home and can help with accessibility as well. There’s additional work to complete before applications will be accepted, but Vitse said they hope to start accepting loans by spring of 2022 for Hokah and La Crescent.
Highway 16 speed concerns
Police Chief Bob Schuldt said he escalated the Highway 16 speed limit reduction request to the Governor’s office in August. Rumble strips have also not been installed on the corner yet.
Schuldt received a response from the office and had a 45-minute conversation with the governor’s staff members. He talked about the significance of that portion of roadway, including two fatalities in 2019, the city’s resolution and the county’s resolution, also the frustration level experienced when attempting to remedy that stretch of road (from the intersection with Hwy. 44 to 4th St.).
With the state highway speed limit expected to increase to 60 mph, the City of Hokah is requesting the speed limit remain at 45 mph and with the ability to be enforceable, as its currently a recommended speed of 45 mph around the curve. It’s a popular stretch of road for walkers and drivers cutting across town.
Schuldt also said he had an hour conversation with Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic engineer Mike Swenson, who agreed to re-assess the situation, after Schuldt pointed out the uniqueness of the road.
It was also mentioned that there might be grant monies available through a Safer MN plan that could utilize walking trails. Schuldt added he sees about 20 or more people walking that stretch on a regular basis.
Other news
The council approved the 2022 proposed levy at $332,399.
Library director Kirsten Plummer said Houston County libraries are standardizing the wages for all five libraries next year, in an effort to raise base wages and stop competing with each other.
The council agreed to let the La Crescent Robotics Team use the gym space at the city center for practice.
The council approved a building permit for Randy and Sandy Munson.
They approved a permit for Robert Naleid, for an 8 ft. by 15 ft. deck. Naleid originally requested 12 ft. by 15 ft., but on the recommendation by Planning and Zoning, the deck needs to be smaller in order for the city to utilize access to the building’s power supply. The permit is contingent upon Naleid’s agreement to an 8 ft. deck.
The council also approved a building permit for Jerry Martell, to attach a lean-to to an existing garage. Martell abstained from the vote.
Clerk Martell asked permission from the council to continue participation on behalf of the city in discussions on a Root River Bike Trail extension. The discussions are with the cities of Houston and La Crescent, Houston County EDA and a volunteer passionate about the bike trail.
The council granted the permission. They expect to receive a proposal for a “joint powers agreement” that would show a commitment to the trail extension, apply for grants and make administration of grants easier, she said. The city is not locked into the agreement and can opt out.
So far, the group has examined what needs to be done in order to connect the cities together trail-wise, talked to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and discussed a potential feasibility study.
Council member Martell talked about Hokah’s ordinance that requires trails in city limits to be crushed limestone rock, not paved.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
