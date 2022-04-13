By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Hokah City Council approved the purchase of a water heater for the fire department, in order for the department to eventually purchase a new washing machine that will clean firefighters’ gear after a fire.
At the regular council meeting on Tuesday, April 5, fire chief Lance Ross said a water softener should also be installed to extend the life of the new washing machine. That purchase will be assisted by ARPA funds granted by Houston County commissioners.
All Houston County fire departments received a grant from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Previously, Ross said he submitted a list of needed upgrades and the costs to the county. The ARPA funds provided for that and a little more, he said.
Other upgrades in the future include purchasing the dryer for firefighters’ gear, replacing SCBA bottles and purchasing EMT bags for personnel to keep in their own vehicles. That would allow crew members to go straight to the scene if the ambulance has already been called, Ross said.
Ross asked the council to approve a $300 increase in the firefighters’ relief association pension plan. The amount increases from $800 to $1,100 per year of service. The increase comes as the result of a surplus after the audit was returned.
Ross added there was still quite a bit of surplus in the pension fund, even with the increase. They could double the increase if the relief association wanted to, but smaller increases are usually the norm in order to leave the account in the black. The council approved the request.
Public Works/Maintenance
The council welcomed Eli Craig as the city’s new public works director. His first day on the job was April 11.
The council approved the purchase of a new lawn mower from Ken’s Small Engines in Caledonia. The current Hustler mower, a 2011 model, has seen a lot of grass, public works employee Ben Loging told the council.
New business
The council approved the contract with Richard’s Sanitation, contingent upon clarifying wording in the contract.
The council also approved its 2021 financial statements. The city received a clean audit from Smith and Schaefer, PLLP.
The council approved appointing election judges for the 2022 elections. An election will be held on May 24 for the Minnesota Congressional District 1 seat.
City reminders
Police chief Bob Schuldt reminds residents to renew pet licenses for 2022.
Library director Willow Arden told the council that SELCO libraries had been selected for a grant that will allow a nonprofit focus group to survey a pool of community members on what the community needs from the library. It will be a Zoom meeting in May.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be May 3, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
