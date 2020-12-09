By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The City of Hokah wrapped up 2020 with the approval of the 2021 budget at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The levy sits at $325,881, with the general fund at $250,474, library at $22,000 and wastewater bond at $53,407.
No concerns were voiced from the public during the Truth in Taxation meeting portion.
Reminder to lock vehicles
Police Chief Bob Schuldt reminded residents they should lock vehicles, especially at night. He said the city has seen a few incidents of cars being entered, including around Main Street, Birch and Ash streets.
Library report
Library Director Kirsten Plummer reported the book request program with St. Pete’s was going well, but that Plummer was working two hours more a week on average in order to help with that program. She said she was looking hard for someone to help in the library.
She also mentioned the possibility of upgrading slow computers at the library. City Clerk Lindsey Martell gave her a name of a local person to work with.
Plummer also said she would like to see the library stay open as much as possible during the pandemic and as far as she knew, the library had not been a source of spreading COVID-19. She cited that people needed books for their kids and would like to stay open. The council was pleased with her report.
Public Works report
Public Works Director Matt Vetsch said the water study was completed. He relayed that Davy Engineering would turn in the water study to the state, which would put the city on the map for grants and funding, as the city faces much needed upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant.
The engineering firm also recommended that the city consider going in for the entire project, not just the first part by itself. The city might be able to get more grants if they went that route.
Conditional use permit
The council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) to create 4.5 parking spots at 112 Main St. in order to make a lower space into an apartment unit. The same building already has a second floor unit and a house next to it that also require parking spots.
The space provided is 34 feet, not enough for 4.5 spots, but enough for 4 spots. The council questioned if they should stop this project over half a spot. They agreed to approve the permit, with the stipulation that the spots had to be designated.
Other news
The city’s audit on COVID funds was accepted, Schuldt added. The gymnasium had also been shut down as a result of the governor’s current order.
The council passed a resolution that would allow unpaid bills be assessed to residents’ taxes and also passed a resolution designating a polling place within the city.
The Tas-Tee Shoppe’s contract was renewed for 2021. The tenant mentioned she had an interest in replacing the flooring in the restaurant.
City Attorney Skip Wieser said the city could include that amendment in the contract if they were willing to do the work or have the tenant do the work and then reimburse the tenant up to a certain amount. He also said the tenant could obtain a quote for the work and present it to the council.
The current contract does not include responsibility for work done in the space. Eventually, the council agreed to ask the tenant to present quotes to the council at the next meeting. From there, they would decide how to handle the floor replacement.
Finally, the city discussed the Minnesota Department of Transportation Ice/Snow Removal Agreement, which pays the city for plowing snow off Highway 44. In January 2020, the city agreed to approve it, but directed Wieser to work with MnDOT in order to get a more favorable agreement for the city.
The city used to invoice MnDOT for hours of time and equipment use. Prior to last year, the city received considerably more (though dependent on the amount of snow). Since then, MnDOT has since reveiwed their reimbursement process and come up with a flat amount per lane mile in the city limit.
The state came back with a cost analysis and said the new amount offered was “more than what they should have offered,” Martell relayed. It also ended up as a “take it or leave it” situation. If the council did not agree to it, they would not receive any payment for plowing that portion.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be held Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
