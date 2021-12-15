By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Hokah City Council members received an update on issues stemming from one of Hiawatha Valley Education District’s programs that was placed at Hokah’s City Center building.
The level four behaviorial program will be moved to Kellogg, Minnesota, and in Hokah’s location will eventually be the Autism Spectrum Disorder level four program, which serves ages birth to 21 years old. The district’s program currently serves students ages three to eighth grades, executive director Deb Marquotte told the council.
She added each student is individual in their disabilities. Whereas in a behavior program, students have disabilities that prevent them from managing their behavior, students on the Autism Spectrum Disorder scale have different disabilities, such as physical and nonverbal.
Council members were previously concerned about reports of damages and safety of city staff and students, given the building’s location, public parking lot and a local business is located in the vicinity. The lease extends through Nov. 30, 2022, with an option to extend to a third year.
Marquotte noted the building did need some adjustments in order to serve HVED’s programs better. They would like to see a fence added in front of the building and more safety features inside. The council did not take action on the topic, but will keep the lines of communication open.
Truth in Taxation
The council approved its final 2021 tax levy, collectible in 2022. No members of the public spoke at the hearing.
The general fund totaled $281,499, the library totaled $22,000 and the wastewater treatment plant bond totaled $28,900.
First Responder training program
Fire Chief Lance Ross presented a new training program opportunity for existing and new first responders in Hokah. Brownsville’s fire and EMS department have already joined this program, through Gundersen Health System.
The program offers many different training videos online and tracks training for each member. The department will still need to do practical training in person, and occasionally utilize Caledonia Ambulance’s training services, but for the most part, it will provide more flexibility for members.
Ross asked permission from the council to continue researching the program, see a live demo and approving the cost of the training. That cost includes a one-time $150 set up fee, then $41 per person per year.
Eventually, the fire department could also use the training platform. The council granted Ross permission. They also hope it could attract more people to join the first responders and/or fire department.
Other news
The council approved the resignation of Tom Kirchoff, and while they search for a replacement, approved public works director Matt Vetsch to recruit a few people to help with snow plowing this winter.
The council approved the assessment of delinquent utility accounts to the county auditor, and approved designating polling places for the 2022 election.
Finally, the council listened to a presentation from Matt Mohs, of Bolton and Menk Engineering. Mohs and his firm have worked with other area cities on wastewater and water treatment facilities, including Houston and Caledonia. He said he always wanted to stop into Hokah and see what the city was doing.
Mohs offered calculations on Hokah’s proposed plan for repairing and replacing the wastewater/water treatment plant. The council asked Vetsch to check with its current engineer, Davy Engineering, on the progress of paperwork and financing options.
Library Director Willow Arden said the Merry Market on Main event was successful, with many vendors and visitors to town. She thanked council member Jerry Martell for a $100 donation for concession stand foods and beverages, including hot dogs from Stinson’s Meats in Houston. Concession stand funds benefitted the Friends of the Library and brought in $400.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.