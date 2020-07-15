By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Hokah City Council made a surprising move at its regular meeting last Tuesday, July 7 when it withdrew a motion intended to give local businesses a relief period on the sewer and water portion of the utility bill over April, May and June.
The wording of last month’s motion (made by council member Jerry Martell) specified “all businesses,” however, the final list of businesses receiving the break did not include all businesses. The motion would have credited about $150 to each business on average.
After reviewing the list, council members discussed why or why not some businesses were excluded, but ultimately did not reach a decision on which businesses qualified and which did not. At the conclusion, Martell withdrew his motion and the council approved taking the offer off the table.
However, the city is receiving about $40,000 in CARES Act funding, which will allow them to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only caveat to the funds is the strictness on how the funds can be used, City Clerk Lindsey Martell explained.
The purpose has to be COVID-19 related, not for budgeted items and has to be used by Nov. 15. Any funds that aren’t used will be transferred to the county for COVID-19 purposes. Much of the information surrounding the funding is changing every day, she added.
The council took no formal action on how to use the funds, but first actions could include purchasing supplies, creating a six-foot space in Martell’s office at City Hall and making sure election judges are protected.
There was also discussion of Houston County cities pooling funds together and working together to distribute funds equally to all cities, but no decision was made. For now, the council agreed to form a sub-committee of Public Works Director Matt Vetsch, Police Chief Bob Schuldt and council member Cindy Pfiffner to help Martell with the application and uses for the funds.
In other COVID-19 news, the council decided against opening the City Center gym and City Hall gym, as maintenance employees would not have sufficient time in their schedule to clean.
Public Works Director
Council member Martell made a motion to appoint Vetsch as Public Works Director, as Vetsch is doing the work of that position, but without the title and authority.
“If we’re going to have him handle these things, there should be a title,” Martell explained, adding that without the title, Vetsch was just an employee.
However, since Vetsch fields bids from businesses and negotiates with them, in addition to other decisions and makes recommendations to the council, the title should fit the position. The council agreed and approved the motion, but did not approve a pay increase.
Community garden possibility
A request to build a community garden was made by Hokah residentCeleste Mader,who asked the council to consider a community garden at the City Center. The garden would be in memory of her mother, Linda Riddle.
She would like to see the garden planned and prepped this year, with planting happening next year. The family has seeds, rain barrels and funds to get started and asked that Linda’s name be incorporated in the garden’s name.
The council likened to the idea, but asked Martell to check with City Attorney Skip Wieser on liability issues and also talk to Mader for more specifics on size and plan.
Library report
Library Director Kirsten Plummer said Houston County libraries were currently in negotiations with county commissioners to discuss funding. The current proposal has a 0% increase in funding with the expectation that there would be an increase next year, which libraries rejected. The county cannot reduce funding. Plummer said she would bring the library budget to the August meeting with the funds that the Hokah Public Library has now.
Besides that, the treasure hunt was generating a lot of activity, along with Bingo cards.
Plummer was currently working on separating teen fiction from middle school fiction, which patrons had been requesting. She also thanked the council for the seal coating on the parking lot.
LED upgrades
The council approved a motion to upgrade lights to LED in the City Center after a free energy audit said the city could see a good amount of savings with the new lights. That audit and quote (for $31,300) came from Noble Conservation Solutions, but the council approved P&T Electric to do the project with a cap of $24,700 (P&T’s quote). Those funds will come from the capital improvement budget.
Along with lights, new switches and motion sensors would be installed in the school portion of the City Center as well, which would provide savings for Hiawatha Valley Education District when they begin to utilize the space.
Police report
Schuldt reported the speed trailer was in for repairs due to a malfunction of the control board, whereas it stopped working in direct sunlight and heat. The cost of about $2,000 will be split between each Houston County city and the sheriff’s office, as the trailer is cooperatively owned.
Schuldt also purchased two body cams for a third of the price, which would be a “great asset” to the department, he said.
Other news
The council approved a zoning permit for an attached garage, and also set a variance hearing for new construction.
The council approved a consistent pay rate schedule for summer rec employees that starts at $10 an hour, with a 25 cent raise for each year they come back.
Election judges’ pay was approved at $12 an hour and the head judge at $12.50 an hour, which puts Hokah in line with other Houston County cities.
The council also approved a list of tasks for pool staff to complete in the pool house, such as painting and re-sealing picnic tables. A few other improvements are planned as well.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
