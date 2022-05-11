By Jordan Gerard
H
okah City Council members had a tough decision on a temporary fix for the back wall of the pool at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, May 3.
Council members were informed the back wall of the pool was beginning to lean inward after the pool was pumped out. City clerk Lindsey Martell reached out to the city’s insurance, engineers Bolton and Menk and the League of Minnesota Cities to find a solution. The pool was built in 1978 and is the only sand-bottom swimming pool in Minnesota, resulting in a short list of resources.
Council members didn’t believe the wall to be a danger to swimmers at this time, but agreed it needed a fix before the pool opens on June 8 and then a permanent fix after the pool closes in August.
They didn’t think the wall would tip, but if it wasn’t addressed, it could break off. Public Works Head Eli Craig said he’d hate to have one of the pieces pop out and fall down, especially during open swim hours.
Mayor Lee Tippery suggested installing pilings on the back wall in order to secure it. Council members agreed and councilor Tom Oldenburg said he’d talk to Brennan Marine about a solution. The side walls are not affected.
As for a permanent solution, the city has about $127,000 in the capital improvement fund, and councilors agreed to discuss it over the summer.
In other pool news, the pool will be open Wednesdays-Sundays this year, due to staffing.
Public Works
The council approved an amended contract with MMS Environmental Services now that Craig is certified to run the treatment plant. The monthly contract price was decreased by $500 a month, saving a total of $6,000 for the year, and MMS will visit one to two times a month, with the request from the city that visits take place during the week with Craig and public works employee Ben Loging.
The council approved the replacement of a return pump impellor for $1,800, and approved repairing an effluent meter for $5,137.67.
Planning and Zoning
The council approved two permits. One for Don and Sandy Bissen, who plan to replace the building they lost in a fire in 2021.
The second permit was granted to Matthew Dejarlais to build a 18 ft. by 20 ft. garage. The planning commission was concerned about a 30% grade rule imposed by the county, but city zoning supersedes county zoning in city limits, Oldenburg explained. The lot behind the garage is owned by Dejarlais.
Community input
Kim Holter asked if the horseshoe pits in Veterans Memorial Park could be moved to a different location in order to make room for the memorial expansion. She also noted the fence had been damaged during storms and the area had to be cleaned out before the Easter egg hunt. Council member Jerry Martell suggested moving the pits to the pool area. The council approved that action.
Holter also asked about the concrete planters that used to reside at Kenny’s Car Wash. They were donated to the city after the car wash closed, but were washed out in the 2007 flood. Luckily, the planters are still intact and have resided in Hokah. Holter asked if they could be moved to the park, and the council agreed.
Holter asked about monies the city received for tree replacement, as several pine trees near the “Welcome to Hokah” sign were dying due to a fungus. The company that uses the billboard in that location gave funds to the city in order to replace trees they needed to remove to gain access to the billboard. Holter asked if the infected trees could be removed and replaced with flowering trees. The council agreed, and council member Mike Walsh noted the Hokah Lions Club donated $300 to replace bark and mulch.
Other news
The council approved the contract with Richard’s Sanitation and a separate amendment that cited housekeeping items and capping increases at 4%. Totes will arrive at the end of May and can be used the first week of June, however, the first pick up will be June 1 due to the Memorial Day holiday, clerk Martell noted. The normal pick up day is now Tuesday, and recycling pick up will be every other week.
The council approved its 2022 insurance policy renewal.
Finally, the council approved the placement of handicap and regular porta-potties at the ball park and by the playground at the pool. The ball park bathrooms were said to be inadequate due to needed updates and vandalism. Porta-potties were added at the playground in case the pool was closed. Cost was $50 a week for handicap and $30 a week for regular sized portables.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be June 7, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
There will be a special election on May 24 to fill the late Jim Hagedorn’s seat for Minnesota Congressional District 1.
