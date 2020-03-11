By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The City of Hokah could welcome back former tenants to its current city center building.
City Clerk Lindsey Martell told the council at their regular meeting on Wednesday, March 4, Hiawatha Valley Education District (HVED) reached out to the city and would like to see a lease starting July 1, 2020.
If agreed upon, HVED would have 100% usage upstairs at $5.68 per sqaure foot and 50% of the lower level including the kitchen, gym and bathrooms.
The potential lease comes at a crucial time for HVED, as they have searched several years for a central location to serve students in a centrally-located facility within the district, but have had no luck so far.
The district stretches from Wabasha to Houston County and Houston County to Olmsted County, creating a 13-member wide district over five counties.
Martell met with Executive Director Deb Marcotte to review the former contract and start creating a new contract from there. Both parties’ legal representatives will review the contract before putting it into effect.
The building would require a few updates before HVED could serve students, including secure doors and general remodeling. Most likely, if the repairs were school-related, HVED would pay in full. Other responsibilities like cleaning could be split 50/50.
However the contract turns out, council members agreed it would be a win-win for both parties.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for the city making great use of that building,” council member Cynthia Pfiffner said. “Everything on here is negotiable and it’s more than fair.”
The council approved a motion to move into negotiations with HVED for the lease contract.
New power lift gate
The council approved the purchase of a single-phase power lift gate at the wastewater treatment plant. Maintenance Head Matt Vetsch said they open and close the existing gate with a cordless power drill, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes and burns through two batteries.
The council had the option of purchasing a three-phase gate for $4,150 but that also came with a $2,500 cost to switch from the single-phase gate. The council opted for the single-phase gate at the lower price of $4,710.
Update on Hwy. 16 speed
Police Chief Bob Schuldt reported the state is still reviewing studies on a speed reduction for State Hwy. 16 coming into Hokah. Though disappointed with the speed of the state’s response, Schuldt encouraged council members to reply to the state contact and keep urging something be done, whether it be cutting grooves in the road or lower the speed limit.
He also mentioned a Toward Zero Deaths workshop on May 6 in Rochester and asked city officials to attend.
“Local people should attend. We need to have representation at this workshop,” he said. “It’s all the stuff they push for with Toward Zero Deaths. We’ve got two fatalities within a 50-yard area. I don’t understand when we have a resolution by the city council and the county board and the state isn’t moving on it.”
He added the next level would be talking to the governor’s office.
Fire truck financing
The council approved a seven-year leasecontract with Mid America Bank Lease Corp to finance the new fire engine the city will get in2021.Hokah has worked for a number of years with this particular company on other city vehicles.
The company will finance $144,000 portion of the payment. The city will also be locked in at a 6% interest rate and receive a discount on the price of the chassis when it arrives. The first payment will be due when the truck arrives.
Hokah will also get a deduction of $3,698 off the total price if they pay $96,638 of the price when the chassis is received.
The city will need to pay about $144,317.29 for the new truck and will receive payments from Hokah, Brownsville and Union townships toward the truck.
The total cost of the truck is $332,677, but with $44,042.43 in the fire reserve fund set aside, that leaves $288,634.57 between the city and the surrounding townships.
Open council seat
The council approved a motion that will allow Mayor Mike Walsh to ask the next two candidates with the highest votes if either one would want the council seat, previously held by Ben Spanjers.
If neither candidate wants the seat, the seat will be up for election this fall. The remainder of the term is nine months.
Other news
The council approved liquor licenses for Kwik Trip, Hummer’s Pub, Main Street Saloon andTwin Creeks Golf Course.
Finally, the council approved an audit review. Funds for the city will change over this year due to last year’s flood damage in Como Falls. The city is expected to get reimbursed for that restoration project.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be April 7, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the community room in the fire station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.