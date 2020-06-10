By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Summer rec baseball and T-ball programs are moving forward in Hokah, as the city council allowed a plan that would obey social distancing guidelines at their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 2.
Teams will have eight kids and two coaches, as rec board member Sam Mullen pointed out one adult and nine kids was not doable. She added they could break it up into two sessions if enough kids signed up.
No games will take place, practice only, which might be held three days a week. More details will be announced soon. The program could continue into August, instead of ending in July.
Mullen said kids who signed up for T-ball usually participated in the craft activities as well and the rec board members would be planning more activities as well for middle-aged kids.
On a related note, Tom Bernsdorf of Green Acres Excavating asked the city if he could donate time and equipment in order to get the ball fields ready for summer rec programs and also help with planting grass seed near Como Falls. The council agreed to the help, as long as COVID-19 guidelines are followed.
The pool will most likely not open in June due to COVID-19 guidelines. The state does consider Hokah’s freshwater pool an actual pool because it’s fenced in, admission required and regulated by the city, Hokah Police Chief Bob Schdult said.
Even so, not opening the pool gives the city time to complete maintenance projects such as cleaning and painting. Typically those projects are done on a “pool clean up day,” but due to social distancing requirements, the day has not been scheduled yet.
Library programming
The council approved a re-opening plan presented by Library Director Kirsten Plummer, pending approval by City Attorney Skip Wieser. The plan puts provisions in place for opening at 25% occupancy.
Plummer also talked about summer reading program activities, which so far include outdoor storytime, a scavenger hunt with local businesses, Bingo and more.
She also announced the availability of a mobile hotspot the library can check out to patrons, thanks to a state grant SELCO received.
Finally, the books at the Hokah Public Library would also receive new printed spine labels instead of handwritten, which Plummer said Hokah was the last library in the SELCO region to maintain that kind of book label.
COVID-19 plans, help
In other COVID-19 news, the council approved Schuldt, City Clerk Lindsey Martell and Wieser to work together in order to manage changes to the evolving orders from Gov. Tim Walz. This would allow the city to make changes without calling a special meeting for every change, but council members would still be informed of the changes.
The council also passed a resolution that would grant regulatory flexibility to businesses, essentially allowing them to serve outside. City officials will work with businesses to make sure they meet the qualifications such as spacing for tables and liability.
Near the end of the meeting, council member Jerry Martell suggested the city needed to step up and help out its businesses.
“People have been battling something beyond their control,” he said. “Other cities have cut back on permit fees, we should do something.”
Since the city has already collected permit fees from businesses, Martell suggested giving Hokah businesses a two to three month break on water/sewer bills.
Council member Cindy Pfiffner encouraged residents to patronize local businesses, in addition to the break.
“I think it’s a good idea. It shows we’re trying,” council member Tom Oldenburg added. “In doing this, I think we did our part.”
The council approved a motion to allow city businesses to have free sewer/water in April, May and June.
Sidewalk repair
Head of Maintenance Matt Vetsch said 521 ft. of sidewalk needed repairs this year. The city has about $7,000 budgeted for repairs.
The other side of the issue was the question of retaining walls next to sidewalks, as some retaining walls were close to falling down. Council members questioned whose responsibility it was to fix the walls. After a lengthy discussion, they determined it would be the property owners’ responsibility.
Property owners with retaining walls on sidewalks scheduled to be fixed will receive a letter and be allowed 45 days to fix or make safe the wall. If not repaired after 45 days, the council can order the work done and collect the cost as a special assessment, the ordinance states.
The council did not make a decision as to which sidewalks would be repaired and who would do the work.
Other news
The council agreed to let groups of 10 volunteers help shape up Como Falls Park. Tasks would include getting black dirt in place, planting grass seed and shrubs and other needs.
The council also discussed moving playground equipment from behind the city center to a new location, however, that was not determined until city officials had more time to find a suitable location.
In a special meeting on May 21, the council voted to accept an agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation regarding snow and ice removal on Highway 44, but will submit a request for an adjustment for the years 2021-2024.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be July 7 at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.