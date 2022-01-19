By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Hokah City Council learned funding for its updates to the water/wastewater plant will be a little more complicated than anticipated.
Davy Engineering representatives attended the regular Jan. 4 council meeting, and said the project application had been submitted to the Drinking Water Revolving Fund in order to get on the priority list. It scored well, however due to an inundation of applications all over the state and the size of the project, the city was referred to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development funding programs and Public Facilities Authority (PFA).
The kicker with a funding option through Rural Development is the city would need to raise rates to $66 per month before the grant funding would kick in. That was not favorable in the council’s opinion.
Davy Engineering hoped they might be able to get a funding option going this summer in order to complete phase one. The council did not take any formal action, but agreed they need to have a smart option for the city’s residents.
Fire Department report
Fire Chief Lance Ross reported the Hokah Fire & EMS Department had a total of 80 calls in 2021, slightly higher than 2020. Of those calls, 73 were medical and 7 were fire department. That number averaged about seven calls a month, which was an increase from previous years.
For 2022, the department started training with the EMS1 software through Gundersen Health System. For members who were unable to attend, the content can be emailed to them. Ross said the program offers about 500-600 different courses, and they have access to additional training.
He reported the department was applying for grant money to purchase gear cleaning equipment. Chemicals and toxins cling to firefighters’ gear after the fire is out, and that needs to be cleaned every time. Costs for the machines vary from $6,000 to $10,000 for the cleaners and $7,000 to $10,000 for the dryers. In the past, the department has used Caledonia or Houston’s machines.
Council member Jerry Martell suggested a cooperative agreement with Brownsville, being that both departments are small and in need. Ross agreed to talk to Brownsville’s fire chief.
Other business
The council approved the Tas-Tee Shoppe contract for 2022.
The council agreed to give a one-time credit of $500 to Carol Moore for a water leak adjustment on her bill. They noted in the past, her bill had been adjusted to reflect that there was a leak.
The council approved a list of holidays when the Hokah Public Library will be closed.
The council designated Merchants Bank as its official depository and The Caledonia Argus as its official newspaper. Mayor Lee Tippery appointed council members and several residents to boards and commissions. Council member Mike Walsh was appointed Mayor Pro Tem.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
