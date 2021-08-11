By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was a short meeting for Hokah’s August council meeting, but several updates were provided by city staff.
Library director Kirsten Plummer reported the library board amended its bylaws to match a new Minnesota state statute that allows county residents to be members on a library, as long as the majority of board members are town residents. The board currently has five members on it, with a mix of Hokah city and township residents.
Plummer also reported that Houston County gave $20,000 to split among the libraries in the county, though the final total that Hokah will receive is not yet determined.
Police dept./emergency management report
Police Chief Bob Schuldt said they were waiting for the CDC (Center for Disease and Control) to come down with new guidance for masks, now that the Delta variant is present in Houston County.
He also mentioned the state processed paperwork on a lift pump that was damaged by the 2016 flood. The city should receive about $7,088.67.
Streets report
Public Works Head Matt Vetsch asked the council to use the city’s sidewalk budget for $10,000 to repair city-owned sidewalks at City Hall, City Center and the entrance to the fire department. The council approved the motion.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., in the community room at the fire station.
