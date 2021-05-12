By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Left with an open council seat and a long year until the next election, the City of Hokah appointed former mayor Mike Walsh to take the open seat.
As Walsh was the only one who filed in the 2020 election, albeit for the mayoral seat, the council agreed in April that he should have first opportunity.
Traditionally, the council has chosen the next candidate with the most votes if a council member vacates their seat. Since all other council members ran unopposed in 2020, the council thought they could be hard-pressed to find another person willing to sit on the council, which was their reasoning for asking Walsh.
Maintenance report
Maintenance Department Head Matt Vetsch said the city switched to Badger Meter Technology and they now have the ability to start implementing a limited number of cellular meter heads. Eventually, all meters in the city will be cellular.
Customers can also sign up for the app that helps monitor the flow. For instance, if the app says their meter is recording a constant flow throughout the day, that would indicate a leak. Vetsch said these are the best technology right now and they should be around for a while. The cost is $235 for the cellular register and the city is purchasing 12 of those.
The city is on Scott Construction’s list for street maintenance, and with a budget of $20,000, several streets will receive repairs. There’s a long running list of streets in need of repair, but that list will be narrowed down to fit the budget.
Planning and Zoning
The council approved two permits for Don Bissen, who plans to rebuild on Main Street, where a fire destroyed his building in March. The council also approved two permits for Vetsch.
Other business
Jim “Cricket” Scholze announced a monetary donation to the City of Hokah Baseball from the Lucille Petersen Memorial.
The city renewed its insurance policy for $25,467, an increase from last year’s total of $22,443.
The council also appointed Tippery to the rec board, Cindy Pfiffner and Walsh to the personnel committee, Walsh as Pro Tem Mayor, and Jerry Martell to streets.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be June 1, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.