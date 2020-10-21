Cindy Pfiffner
Tell us about yourself
My name is Cindy Pfiffner. I have been a resident of Hokah since 1984. From 1997 until 2008, I served the city of Hokah as a council member. I was re-elected in 2016. I retired from teaching in the public school system in 2016. Currently, I substitute teach full time in Minnesota and Wisconsin. My hobbies are quilting, fishing, traveling, and going for long walks.
Why are you running for office?
I have always believed that service-related work is the most rewarding. I would be a representative of all of the people, not a champion of a special interest group or a narrow perspective. I would describe myself as someone who is highly-motivated, and I particularly enjoy working as a part of a team. As a council member, I must be willing to do what is necessary to serve my community. Knowing that my job is part of a larger initiative to maintain and improve public life keeps me motivated. I can bring a balanced view to the table.
What can Hokah do to keep on schedule with city maintenance and upkeep?
The city of Hokah is in the process of utilizing a program to track the placement of our utilities, maintenance schedule, and cost saving procedures. We need to pursue grants to help offset the cost of maintaining our infrastructure. We are obligated to build our tax base to provide for all the city services to the residents of Hokah.
How can the city attract more businesses?
Hokah is in a unique situation as it is located between State Highway 44 and Minnesota Highway 16. We need an analysis of Hokah to identify its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. As a community, we need to continue focusing on the growth of our existing small businesses. By expanding our city and annexing vacant land, we will grow our population and draw in more businesses.
How can Hokah capitalize on tourism?
Hokah’s main attraction is the beautiful Como Falls. Beyond the falls lies the Hokah Pool, a spring-fed, sand-bottom pool with no chemicals for an experience unlike any other. Hokah has four parks, horseshoe courts, and a ball diamond as well as a seasonal Farmer’s Market. We need to promote our community offerings as well as our unique restaurants and stores. By utilizing the above assets, we can make Hokah a destination location.
