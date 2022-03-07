The City of Hokah chose engineering firm Bolton & Menk to design phase one of its updates to the water system project.
The approval was contingent upon review of the contract by the city’s attorney, Skip Wieser. The cost difference between Bolton & Menk and Davy Engineering was nearly half, with Bolton and Menk’s design estimate at $70,000, and Davy’s at $120,000. Davy said their cost was based on a percentage for construction services.
Davy estimated the first phase of the project at $1.2 million, with the total cost estimated at $7.7 million, however, that’s more of a “worst-case scenario” number, Public Works Director Matt Vetsch said in February.
In other public works news, the council reluctantly approved the resignation of Public Works Department Head Matt Vetsch. The council thanked him for his four years of service.
To fill his position, the council agreed to a one-year contract with MMS Environmental of Renville, Minnesota to handle sampling and submitting paperwork. The city would still be responsible for any alarms or fixes that need to be addressed. The cost of the one-year contract was $2,500 per month, or $30,000 annually.
With Vetsch leaving, the city does not have an employee yet qualified for the Class C or D water license. Vetsch said he would be willing to help out with that for up to six months.
The council also approved posting the remaining duties of his job, which include snowplowing, mowing, running equipment, managing streets and a Class C or D water license.
Garbage and recycling updates
Greg Skauge of Richard’s Sanitation asked the council to consider using 95-gallon carts for recycling every other week. The bill will increase slightly from $11.55 to $12.60 for recycling, but garbage would decrease slightly. Garbage pick up and recycling could also move to Tuesdays, instead of Fridays. The 95-gallon totes were approved by the council.
The council also agreed to extend the contract with Richard’s to 2032.
Liquor licenses were approved for Hummer’s Pub, Main Street Saloon, Kwik Trip and Free Range Exchange.
Other news
Police Officer Michael Razmuson reminded people to not park in “No Parking” zones, on yellow-painted curbs or in crosswalks, even if it was covered by snow.
Next meeting
The next Hokah City Council meeting will be Tuesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
