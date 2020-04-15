Greg Myhre won the District 5 Commissioner race on April 14, replacing the late Fred Arnold. Myhre will serve this term until the general election in November, during which time he and/or other candidates can file to run for that commissioner seat.
Myhre had 277 votes over Char Meiners' 153 votes. County Treasurer-Auditor Donna Trehus said her office encouraged voters to vote by absentee ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Absentee voting saw 179 total votes or 8.31%, whereas in-person voting saw 251 votes or 11.65%. Physical voting locations were open on Election Day and guidelines allowed one person to vote at a time.
