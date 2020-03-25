By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Houston County Agricultural Society was grateful to the total amount of donations they received from Houston County townships.
The total was $12,050 with two townships’ amounts unknown as of the society’s regular meeting on March 15.
Spring Grove Township ramped up their donation with $1,000 to the fair board and another $1,000 to the livestock building. A few other townships, like Caledonia, increased the donation amount from last year.
Board members were thanked for attending the annual township meetings on March 10.
Other news
It was a short but productive meeting on Sunday night. Secretary Emily Johnson reported she purchased a nearly brand new Xerox machine and supplies to come with it for $392 and it would be beneficial for the board’s use.
The band Trouble Shooter was confirmed for Saturday night, Aug. 22 for the fair.
A1 Precision was approved to provide portapotties at the fair. The board received no complaints about bathrooms last year.
The board approved Groundskeeper Craig Welsh to use or sell the building materials from the old livestock building as he saw fit. Any funds from the sale of building materials would go toward the new livestock building.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston County Agricultural Society will be held April 19 at 6 p.m. at Elsie’s Bar and Grill.
