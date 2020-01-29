By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
4-H members and their pigs, sheep and goats can look forward to a new home during fair week in August, as the Houston County Agricultural Society authorized the demolition of the current hog and sheep building.
Plans are in place to have a new 80x150x16 building erected as time, weather and funds allow. Originally, the board would have liked to reach their goal of $300,000 before starting construction, however donors to the project wished to see progress before dedicating more funds, the board cited in 2019.
In October 2019, it was reported there was $135,184.13 raised for the new building, which was just after the new haunted house fundraiser brought in $5,673.45.
Caledonia Lumber was the lowest, in-county bidder for the project. The board has been raising funds since 2016.
So far, that amount is enough for a shell of a building with the bare minimum of electrical, water and plumbing. When the remaining funds are raised, the building will be completed.
“The needs have been there for awhile,” Johnson told the Argus in 2019. “All of the community support we continue to get for the Houston County project has been greatly appreciated.”
Stay tuned for more information about fundraisers and the progress on the new barn.
Entertainment news
Start planning your entertainment schedule for summer 2020 now (fair dates are Aug. 19-23, 2020), because the board had a good discussion of Friday night’s concert at the fair this year.
Though the board cannot announce the well-known country band until later, board members were pleased with the choice.
A fan favorite band was approved for Thursday night’s concert also. Ticket information will be announced soon.
Saturday night’s event will be a four-class demolition derby including full size/limited weld, midsize, trucks and SUVs/minivans.
More information about all upcoming fair events will be available soon. Keep your eyes on the Argus or check out the fair’s Facebook page at Houston County Fair.
Convention report
Several fair board members enjoyed attending an annual conference held by the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs.
Past president and current vice president Eldon Pohlman was named the federation’s Fair Person of the Year for 2020. A full story featuring this award and the award granted to Pohlman at the 2019 Hosuton County Fair will be published in the Argus soon.
Members attended sessions about responsibilities with serving alcohol, how to identify ages on different states’ identification cards and learned what other fairs do to accurately check identification.
They also talked about service animal documentation on fair grounds, rain insurance options and many other behind-the-scenes details.
Also at the convention were vendors and the board tabled a decision to bring an kids’ attraction to the 2020 fair, but did approve a new entertainment show.
Other news
Livestock Superintendent Dan Alstad reported from the livestock exhibitor’s meeting that a few updates were needed to the barns, including support poles and braces, lights, a water leakage fix and updating electrical boxes for the small dairy barn; a water drainage problem in the big cattle barn and a need for more air movement through the poultry and rabbit barn. The board did not take formal action on the matter.
The board approved the entertainment shelter as a rain option for Caledonia Founder’s Day.
They also approved the use of the shelter, 4-H food stands and lower bathrooms for St. John’s Lutheran Church’s contemporary outdoor service for its 150th anniversary.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the fair board will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. at Elsie’s Bar and Grill.
Event information for the 2020 Houston County Fair will be coming soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.