By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
While the 2020 Houston County Fair is seven months away, the Houston County Ag. Society (Fair Board) is already underway with planning.
First up was a motion approved to allow auction animals going to market or a meat locker to leave at 3 p.m. from the fairgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 23. Animals that would be going home with their owners or not going to market will be allowed to leave at 4 p.m.
The board also approved the use of the pavilion for the auction again.
A tractor pull was set in place for Saturday, Aug. 22 with proceeds from the event going to the new livestock building fund. Board members Kendra VanGundy and Rikki Witt met with a group of local pullers who expressed interest in holding the tractor pull.
The group is looking to sponsors in order to cover the cost of the sled. They asked the board to provide the insurance and grandstand use/speaker equipment.
More information about that event will be available soon.
Finally, the board asked through a Facebook post which local bands an audience would like to see for a Saturday night band. That decision will be made after suggestions are reviewed.
The board went into a closed session before the end of the meeting.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston County Ag. Society will be Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m., at Elsie’s Bar and Grill.
