By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
County commissioners met twice last week, as a rapidly-developing surge of new COVID-19 cases arrived in Houston County.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa reported the county had developed “substantial community transmission” of the disease due to the Delta variant. The CDC categorizes an area as having substantial transmission once a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 persons is reached, the director stated. Houston County officially reached that level on Monday, Aug. 2. A hundred cases per 100,000 persons is considered a “high level of transmission.” Initial reports indicate that Houston County met that threshold Tuesday (Aug. 3).
So just hours after the first session adjourned, Pugleasa sent an email to commissioners, stating that he had met with county staff to request an emergency meeting.
“At this meeting, we will recommend emergency board action to follow current CDC and MDH guidance and reinstate an indoor mask requirement for all Houston County employees regardless of vaccine status,” he said. “We will further recommend changing building signage to encourage community members to wear a mask while doing business in county buildings...”
But when the emergency meeting convened on Friday, Aug. 6, commissioners decided against taking any immediate action, opting instead to continue to monitor the Delta variant surge.
The board left its current policy in place, which Commissioner Bob Burns said is: “We strongly recommend that people without vaccinations wear a mask, and people that have had (the) vaccination wear a mask if they so choose.”
Burns told director Pugleasa that he’s heard conflicting opinions on the Delta surge, with some people believing it was primarily affecting those who are unvaccinated, and others believing that vaccinated persons are more likely to catch Delta. The director replied that “A high percentage of new COVID cases, as well as those who are significantly ill - in the hospital or ICU - a high percentage of those are people who are unvaccinated.”
As far as vaccinated people presenting with Delta, “That I have not seen,” the director added. “I’ve seen quite the opposite.”
A recent Minnesota Department of Health report states that: “Currently, the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant is the most common in Minnesota... New data suggest the Delta variant is different than past versions of the virus and spreads about twice as easily from one person to another.”
“This is a very fast-changing issue, and story...” Pugleasa told the board during their Tuesday meeting. “Another point that I would like to make is that the vaccine is highly-effective, and it’s widely-available...” Among those infected, illness is “significantly less and their viral load is far lower if they are vaccinated,” the director added.
As of Aug. 2, Houston County’s 16 and older population was 67.4% vaccinated, (seventh-best in the State of Minnesota). The 12 and over population was 64.9% vaccinated. The 65 and older population was 94.8 % vaccinated, while the total population was 55.7% vaccinated.
“With the exception of our total population, we’re in the top 10 in all of those figures,” Pugleasa noted. “Minnesota has a relatively high vaccine rate, and we’re a relatively high county within the state. And yet we’re seeing an increase in our cases, and we anticipate unless something significant changes we’ll continue to see those increases.”
Public Health supervisor Heather Myhre reported the department no longer had any vaccine to administer, but primary health providers (such as hospitals and clinics) have a good supply. Some pharmacies are also offering vaccinations.
However, on Tuesday, Pugleasa predicted the situation would “Change and change and change... so we at local public health have to be ready to put our shoulders to the wheel again if this gets to a point where... there is much more demand for vaccine than the availability with primary health care providers...
“If our surge here mirrors what we’re seeing in other states, we’re going to have to mobilize a lot of the things that we did earlier in the pandemic...”
In other news, Commissioners continued to hone their priorities for American Rescue Plan projects.
Top items now include information/technology needs for county facilities, and catching up on Houston County Highway Department roadwork and equipment needs, which were impacted by a $499,121 reduction in State Aid funding tied to lagging vehicle sales and gas tax money from 2020 to 2021.
Other potential uses include improving broadband access for county residents, local watershed (storm water and flood control) programs, and additional money for public health.
The board is now studying a 40-page document on permitted uses for the $3.6 million in federal dollars that Houston County will receive.
“The biggest thing is to make sure that we’re doing things that are qualified,” Burns said.
The board also directed staff to draft a letter expressing their concern over and opposition to the planned closing of manufacturing activities at Miken Sports in Caledonia, with bat production being moved to China and work on helmets being shifted to Missouri. Commissioners will likely review and sign that memo at a future meeting.
