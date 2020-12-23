By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Plans are in the works to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to Houston county residents. Just how those are shaping up was one of the main topics discussed at the December 15 meeting of the county board.
Houston County director of public health John Pugleasa said that “It’s a very fluid environment with vaccines... (but) they have determined how it’s going to get distributed. There’s a pretty robust plan.”
Public health supervisor Heather Myhre said that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be “pre-positioned” in areas that have “ultra-cold storage capabilities.” In Minnesota, that would include two locations in Olmsted County, and another at Winona Health, she reported.
“We do not anticipate receiving any, because of the ultra-cold storage,” Myhre said. But emergency use is expected to be approved soon for the Moderna vaccine, and “once that occurs, they will go through the process of shipping that out to the State of Minnesota, and then the state will re-distribute that... We don’t know how that will be given to us, in what dose amounts.”
Those initial shipments could arrive within weeks, but the first doses will be aimed at certain high-risk groups, which Myhre referred to as “1A.” That “critical population” includes long-term care residents, health care providers, critical care providers, and certain emergency services personnel.
“We are still waiting for definitive answers on what we can put in that EMS group...” Myhre stated.
“That’s the step that we’re at right now. They’re hoping by March, April, May if there’s more vaccine we’ll be available to get (it)to the general population.”
Pugleasa also noted that one vaccine “has been approved and it’s starting to be distributed (Pfizer) “Moderna is on it’s heels...” he added, “and we may be seeing it in a week or two. But it’s not going to come to us in an amount that’s going to address all of those people in 1A...
“We’re going to be getting shipments of this, and we’ll be working with the state to determine exactly who should be receiving it...
The director stressed that there are a lot of unknowns as to how many doses will arrive, and when that will happen, but one thing is for certain. Numerous health care providers will all be involved with vaccinating Houston County residents, since many of those persons utilize health care services in Wisconsin and Iowa, as well as various locations in Minnesota.
However, the initial issuance of vaccines is still “an encouraging development,” Pugleasa said.
“The effort to get people immunized for COVID is going to require a lot of hands on deck. Coordinating all of those different systems is going to be the trick. What we can assure the board today is that we’re a player in that, and we’re going to do everything we can to assist the people of Houston County... We will do everything we can to provide the best access to vaccines to Houston County residents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.