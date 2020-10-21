By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Oct. 13, less than a week after Houston County recorded its first confirmed death from COVID-19, county commissioners received an update on the pandemic from their Department of Public Health.
“We see spurts of cases and then few or none,” Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa said. “And sometimes when we’re seeing zero cases, counties adjacent to us are seeing spikes. I wish we could explain some of those anomalies... but suffice to say, COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet.
“The spike that was discussed earlier – the spike in the fall, appears to be making itself known.”
Pugleasa explained that daily assignment of COVID cases from the Minnesota Department of Health sometimes needs to be adjusted since the initial county of residence information is not always accurate.
That can affect various organizations such as local schools, and his department is shifting to weekly/monthly reporting (on their Facebook page) to provide the most accurate numbers possible. Those new reports will also include some added data points.
Local public health staff are continuing to attack the pandemic with a three-pronged approach, the director stated.
The first of those is data and messaging: “We’ve taken a stance that any data that we share is scientifically vetted, it comes from reliable sources... Our messaging is in support of the larger public health messaging that comes from the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health.”
Case investigation and contact tracing is the second prong. “We currently have a team of nine staff doing this on a rotation... We really believe that investing heavily in this is one of the best places that we can spend our time and effort,” Pugleasa added.
The third area that the department is focusing on is consulting. “That’s the work that we’re doing in support of school districts as they are making decisions in real time...” the director said. Businesses and other groups are also free to consult with the health department on questions such as what to do when an employee tests positive for the contagious disease.
“We need to have a cooperative relationship with everyone related to this,” Pugleasa noted. On Oct. 13, the department reported 164 total cases so far in Houston County, including 10 active cases, one death, and no current hospitalizations.
In other COVID-related news, commissioners approved the remainder of a second round of CARES Act business relief grant applications, along with a few from their third and final round.
The 68 round two grants totaled $313,690, while the first four from round three total $16,200. The third round of grants is open until Oct. 30, or until funds run out. The county’s grand total now includes 192 awards totaling $913,772. The board committed $1,130,000 to the local economic support program in July.
In other voting, commissioners approved spending up to $11,000 in CARES Act funds to install protective glass partitions at the historic Courthouse and County Community Services building.
The board also voted to send a memo to Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm, citing “unsubstantiated claims by MDH officials in the news stories related to terminating the CASPER surveys.”
The letter states that the county concurs with “the Mayor of Eitzen and consider this to be an overblown misinterpretation of valid action taken by city staff to address a security concern raised by residents within the Eitzen community,” and asks MDH to “either provide our Sheriff with the information necessary to properly investigate these allegations, or acknowledge that they are unsubstantiated allegations and issue an apology to the City of Eitzen.”
The board held a brief business meeting prior to their Oct. 6 work group session. During that meeting commissioners voted to hire Celeste Abbot as a 67-day casual/temporary employee to support the 2020 election process.
The board also accepted the Oct. 24 resignation of lead jailer Jordan Rooker, thanked him for six years of service, and agreed to seek a replacement jailer. On Oct. 13, commissioners assigned employee Ben Novak to the lead jailer position.
On Oct. 13 the board also voted to deny a Minnesota Association of Professional Employees grievance filed on behalf of Cynthia Cresswell-Hatleli. The matter had been discussed on Octo. 6 in closed session, and the later denial referred to step two of the grievance process. Commissioners also went into closed session to discuss labor negotiations on Oct. 6.
Other news
The board tasked the Root River Soil and Water Conservation District to oversee, provide allocation of funds,and implement a $22,755 yearly grant which pays for aquatic invasive species prevention in Houston County on Oct. 6.
On Oct. 13, commissioners reappointed Brad Felten and Arlyn Pohlman to the Crooked Creek Watershed Board, effective December 1, 2020. Their new terms will last until November 30, 2023.
The board also voted to grant a conditional use permit application for Andrew and Kristi Esser of La Crescent Township to build an accessory building in a Residential District. And commissioners voted to accept a $5,000 Minnesota Department of Agriculture grant to continue the effort to control/eradicate Japanese Hops along the Root River corridor.
The board also approved a priority list for bridge replacement from 2021 through 2025, which includes 14 spans. County engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported that the list has been growing shorter in recent years as projects are completed. Project costs for the latest list total $6,748,302.
