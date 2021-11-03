By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners transferred $2.2 million dollars from their highway fund into the county’s capital projects fund on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The move anticipates the need to pay some of the bills for a new, soon-to-be-occupied highway shop/headquarters facility.
Finance director Carol Lapham reported the county has already spent $3,988,193 on the project through the end of September, 2021. The transfer will cover most of the remaining costs. Approximately $700,000 of additional final expenses will need to be settled in the spring of 2022, after a final lift of asphalt paving is completed.
Five change orders were approved for the new facility. One of those was actually a $14,120 credit for unused signage. The other four included adding air conditioning ($5,557) to the soils lab area, relocating a pressure washer in a “warm storage area,” ($7,333), adding vision lites to five doors ($3067), and splitting the cost of raising wash bay lights with contractor HSR ($706). With the project approaching completion, the estimated contingency fund balance used to pay for change orders still stands at $71,670.
A new fuel system for the Highway Department was also approved. That item was pre-budgeted, with a higher cost expected than the lowest quote that filled the need, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported.
Kay Tank Corp., (Janesville, Iowa) will provide the new system capable of tracking usage (which is required for reporting). It includes a 2900 gallon double wall tank, dispensers and other hardware, and a cloud-based fuel management system. The cost is $47,692. ”The existing fuel system has reached the end of its useful life...” Pogodzinski told the board.
Commissioners also approved oil dispensing and waste oil storage equipment for the new highway facility, accepting a quote from Severson Oil for that item. The cost is $10,425, with an additional $500 to $1,000 in added expenses for associated fittings, install kits, etc., expected. County employees will install the equipment.
In other Highway Department news, the board approved an agreement with Mound Prairie Township to plow snow off Evans Hill Road and Tschumper Road this winter. The pact will be used as “a template and will be used when assisting (other) townships,” Pogodzinski stated.
Commissioners also approved the final payment for seal coating that Scott Construction has completed on County State Aid Highways 24 and 25. The grand total for that work was $317,895.
A single vote approved several “consent agenda” items. Some of those included a Veterans Service Office grant agreement with the State of Minnesota, the hire of Ryly Patterson as probationary highway maintenance specialist, and authorizing highway maintenance foreman Chris Hartley to bring a county engineer-assigned pickup home from Nov. 7 through March 26 “for the purpose of after hours road inspections due to inclement weather.”
The board also met with Bob Scanlan of the Root River Soil and Water Conservation District to discuss the potential acquisition of some land in Frank’s Addition (Caledonia Township) by the Crooked Creek Watershed Board.
The parcel contains a water retention pond, which the watershed board would assume responsibility to maintain. Scanlan said that the structure is in good condition, and commissioners voiced approval for the idea, after expressing a few concerns over keeping the site safe. Some asked if fencing might be added to keep children away from the pond.
Commissioners also considered sending a letter of support for the City of La Crescent’s Safe Routes to School project along County Highway 6. The city is currently seeking a pair of grants to “modify intersections” along the route near an elementary school.
The current plan would include curb extensions in several spots, Pogodzinski stated, adding that the project has received “mixed feedback” on those bump-outs from the public.
Commissioner Dewey Severson said the project is “not well liked” according to the results from a recent survey, and Commissioner Teresa Walter added, “I think we’ve got to wait on adding our support for this project.” The board decide to withhold support for the project as it is currently envisioned.
Commissioners voted to grant permission for the Red Baron Flyers to install a 4-inch thick concrete floor in hanger No. 3 at the Houston County Airport. Pogodzinski said the hanger in question may eventually be removed if plans to buy additional land for hangers at the facility come to fruition. That project would include removing structures that are now (under updated regulations) too close to the apron. However, those removal plans wouldn’t be acted on until the runway needs to be redone, which may be 15 years or longer into the future, he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.