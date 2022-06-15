By Craig Moorhead
Houston County commissioners passed a resolution supporting the creation of a “Northern Grain Belt Port Statistical Area,” on Tuesday, June 7, including the proposed boundaries on the new data collection area. The board heard a presentation on the idea at their May 24th meeting, when a representative from the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission spoke to them via teleconference. Proponents of the plan state that the data collection provided could help secure federal funding for various projects along the Mississippi River corridor.
According to the resolution, the idea is to track waterborne commerce “pertaining to rivers, harbors, and waterways and the publication of such data by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.” The entire riverfront of Houston County will be part of the area, which takes in a far larger zone, extending from the confluence with the St. Croix River on the north to the Wisconsin River to the south.
There is no cost to Houston County. The resolution states that “the proposed creation of the statistical boundaries will provide the opportunity for marketing and investment opportunities which could lead to job creation and economic growth for Houston County, Minnesota...”
On a related note, the board approved an annual State of Minnesota boat and water safety grant totaling $5,310. Those funds will be used to help provide boat patrols on the Mississippi River this summer. Commissioners also voted to rehire Kurt Zehnder later in the meeting as a temporary 67 day sheriff’s deputy to help out with those patrols.
In other voting, commissioners approved a $37,500 loan from the Houston County Economic Development Authority to Tamiko Hubka and Lee and Elsie Babler, who are the new owners of a property at 111 E. Grove Street in Caledonia. The loan will help with the cost of renovations at the site, which will be utilized by three businesses. Those include Tamiko’s Hair Salon, a “vintage antique” store in an adjacent building, and Airbnb-style vacation apartments which would rent above the commercial space. The 2022 set rate for the loan is 2.25% interest, for a 10-year term.
The board also approved a contract which extends until the end of 2026 with Next Chapter Technology (Eden Prairie, Minnesota). The company will set up and provide an electronic document management system for Houston County Human Services during that time period, at a cost of $183,547. Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa said that another company will need to be hired to provide “data extraction” from the previous EDMS system, which was provided through Winona County. The cost for that service is estimated at $21,875. The project will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
After the meeting, Pugleasa noted that the replacement was necessary because the existing EDMS system will soon become unavailable. “This expenditure represents a one-time project cost to make the switch,” he stated. “The yearly maintenance cost for the new system will be approximately half the yearly maintenance cost for old system. Since the project cost is being paid out of ARPA, the result is a net savings to the county.”
Commissioners also voted to sign a letter of support for a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant application being submitted by the City of La Crescent. The grant would pay for an “active transportation corridor plan” for a potential new bike trail that would extend from the new bike trail bridge in La Crescent to the Miller’s corner intersection (at highways 16 and 26).
Alex Goergen was hired as a probationary maintenance specialist, conditioned on the successful completion of a background check. The board also received the resignation of child protection social worker Tricia Laganiere Sand, and initiated a search for a replacement. Another search was approved for the open position of Tech Clerk 1 in the Sheriff’s Department. That temporary/casual job will encompass 14 hours per week or less.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.