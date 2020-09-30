By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners approved a three percent increase for their 2021 preliminary tax levy on Tuesday, September 22. The 2020 net levy which local taxpayers paid totaled $12,435,264, so if the levy is finalized (certified) later this year at the proposed level, it will total approximately $12,845,561.
County Program Aid from the State of Minnesota reduced the funding needed from the 2020 levy by $1,092,734, and that revenue source is expected to total nearly as much ($1,088,277) in 2021. The actual amount that will go on tax bills (the certified levy) must be set by years’ end. That amount can still be reduced, but cannot exceed the proposed levy.
The board also approved (by unanimous vote) their proposed 2021 budget, which currently totals $29,618,802.
Commissioner Bob Burns - who serves on the finance committee - noted that labor contracts are still in negotiation, but stated that a three percent increase should cover expenses. He made the levy motion, seconded by Commissioner Greg Myhre. The ballot passed 4-1.
Commissioner Jack Miller cast the lone “nay” vote on the levy increase. “I’m just very concerned that we would be increasing anything given the circumstances that we’re facing, and potentially facing,” he said. “I would like to see every department come up with a three percent decrease in what they’ve proposed. I’d also like to see us consider furloughs if we did a union settlement that would again put us up over our budget...”
Commissioner Eric Johnson said that the board can take those suggestions under consideration prior to setting the final levy. “I’m confident with what the finance committee has proposed here, and this is just a preliminary, so we have time to adjust,” he noted.
Another vote approved a motion to use $250,000 in CARES Act funds for the purchase of “information technology” equipment. According to county staff, the spending will be targeted to provide improved access for remote working.
By a 3-2 vote, the board also turned down a motion to reappoint Cindy Cresswell as county assessor, a post which includes a four-year term. That ballot included “nay” votes from Johnson, Commissioner Teresa Walter, and Myhre.
Walter said that some residents had expressed concerns to her about the department “not getting back to them in a timely manner, and working with them,” but also said that “I think Cindy is trying to do a good job and I like her personally...”
“I would recommend the board reappoint Cindy Cresswell,” county administrator Jeff Babinski said as discussions began. “She holds the Senior Accredited Minnesota Assessor status and has overcome a number of significant challenges since assuming the role as the County Assessor. There’s more work to be done as she trains a relatively new staff, but with the board’s support, I’m confident she’ll continue to overcome some of those challenges.”
Burns made the motion to reappoint Cresswell. “We get a lot of bad news, we don’t get good news,” he stated. “We have an assessor’s office that, when she took over, was in a world of hurt - with the State of Minnesota crawling all over us, because of her predecessor. Short-handed, trying to get everything caught up as far as all of the information that the state was demanding, plus stay current. So, the City of La Crescent is unhappy with lots of different reports. The City of Brownsville unhappy because they don’t think they got their reports on time. But, she’s trying to stay current with the state, with a short-handed crew, under-trained. She’s involved with the training of these people. So I don’t think she’s done a bad job from my perspective.”
Cresswell also explained her position: “You guys all want me and my office to do things fair and equitably and legally. But when I do, and when push comes to shove, and people complain because their value went up or they didn’t like that fact that all of a sudden things caught up with them, then it’s my issue. What do you want? Do you want me to go back to being illegal and doing things on the side…wink, wink? Or do you want it done fair and right? That’s the question you have to ask yourself.”
Johnson (the board chair), reminded the assessor that the vote does not represent a termination, and steered the board away from having further talks on the matter in open session. Members will likely meet in closed session on the topic at a future date.
Other news:
Commissioners accepted the low bid for a bridge replacement on Eitzen Creek Drive in Winnebago Township. County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said that there were nine bidders for the project, an unusually large field. The winner was Minnowa Construction, which offered to do the job for $89,394. That’s 29.5% under the engineering estimate. Another vote approved the final payment for a $130,152 maintenance rock contract with Bruening Rock Products.
Several temporary election employee positions were approved recently. The first of those (Annette Christian and Amy Sylling) were voted on just prior to a “work group” session held on September 15. Jeanne Feldmeier was hired on September 22. In other elections news, the board approved nine election officials who will comprise both the county’s absentee ballot board and UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act Overview) panel.
Finally, commissioners approved an updated procurement policy to keep the county eligible for Federal grants.
