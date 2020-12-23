By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners certified the 2021 levy on December 15. The total payable amount is the same as last year - with a “0% increase.” So the total (gross levy) will be $13,527,998. Reduced by county program aid, the net levy remains at $12,439,721. That net amount also includes an expected surplus of $30,207.
Even though the overall levy remains the same, individual taxpayers may see some significant differences in taxable valuations in 2021. That will affect the share that each property owner will pay towards the net levy.
The board also approved the 2021 final operating budget at 29,311,947 in expenditures, and revenues of $29,346,611.
Staff reported that Houston County will receive $387,594 as part of a small business relief grant program from the State of Minnesota, of which approximately $8,000 can be used for administrative costs associated with the effort. Houston County will have until March 31 to allocate those dollars to local businesses.
The board approved a three-year labor contract (2021-23) with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49. The pact includes no COLA (cost of living adjustment) increase for 2021, but does leave room for wages to be negotiated for 2022 and 2023. A wage compensation study is expected to be completed in February of 2021, and “The parties want to review that data,” personnel/facilities director Theressa Arrick-Kruger said following the meeting.
A 0% across-the-board COLA for the upcoming year was also part of the 2021 non-union, appointed and elected official wage grid which was also approved. However, step increases in pay will still apply for employees, Arrick-Kruger noted.
Specific annual salaries for the county’s elected positions were set for 2021. County commissioners’ pay will remain the same at $19,016. The position of Auditor/Treasurer will earn $83,657, County Recorder $65,998, County Sheriff $107,598, and County Attorney $116,653.
By a 3-2 vote, the board abolished the position of county administrator. That action will take place at the end of 2020. Commissioner Jack Miller made the motion. He noted that Houston County stands to lose income when Winona County builds a new jail and no longer pays for space at the Houston County Justice Center. That’s one thing, Miller said, the county must prepare for by cutting costs.
The motion was seconded by Commissioner Greg Myhre, and supported by Commissioner Eric Johnson, who brought the item to the floor. “This is not personal...” Johnson stated. “We have to try to find some savings.”
Commissioners Bob Burns and Teresa Walter disagreed. Burns said that cutting the post suddenly would leave the county unprepared to fill the tasks which the job covers. And since the duties of the administrator will need to be done by others – who are being paid - “We’re not going to save much money, from my perspective,” he concluded.
Walter said that since Houston County had already balanced the 2021 budget with no levy increase and the position was part of that budget, there was no need to cut the job, which she said was valuable to both the County Board of Supervisors and other county employees.
Other news
Bruce Kimmel of Ehlers Public Finance met with commissioners to discuss the sale of bonds which will yield $3 million towards the construction of a new highway facility in Caledonia.
Going forward with the bond sale was approved. The State Aid Bonds, Series 2021A issuance comes with a par amount of $3,090,000, and Kimmel said that he expects some bidders to offer “hard to believe” interest rates of around 1.2%. The board is scheduled to award the sale of the bonds on January 26, 2021.
Members thanked engineering assistant Doug Twite for his 43 years of service. Twite’s retirement was set for December 18, and the board voted to search for a replacement before their December 8 “workgroup” session began. The same meeting included a vote to hire Amy Gehrke as a probationary jailer/dispatcher, as well as the purchase of a pair of mobile highway signs for $39,092.
On December 15, commissioners also recognized the continued service of some other employees. Twenty-five year awards went to Marilyn S. Moore and Sheila M. Schroeder. Twenty-year awards were sent to Susanne M. Bublitz, Ann E. Diersen, Holly J. Gleason, Heather L. Myhre, Shawn L. Peter, Luke T. Sass, and Susan K. Schwebach. Fifteen-year awards went to Duane D. Brownlee Jr., Daniel T. Coogan, Andrew J. Milde, and Matthew W. Seitz. A 10 year award went to Kelly J. Petersen.
There were two closed sessions for commissioners to meet virtually with attorneys to discuss ongoing litigation. The first involved the case of Mound Prairie Township versus Houston County, while the second referenced the Kruckow Company (Schutz Quarry) versus Houston County lawsuit. There were no votes on either case when the open meeting resumed.
The board did vote 3-2 to decline a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant Agreement offered by the Minnesota Historical Society. The grant would have provided up to $71,510 to pay for half of the cost of “rehabilitative construction of the east stairs of the historical courthouse building,” (courthouse). The majority opinion was that reconstructing the steps with stone would cost more than twice as much as rebuilding them using modern concrete methods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.