By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners began their November 26 meeting with a moment of silence. That’s because District 5 representative Fred Arnold had died in office the previous week. “He will be missed on this board,” chair Teresa Walter said. The rest of the panel agreed.
Later, members passed a resolution aimed at filling the vacancy. Since Arnold’s term had over one year remaining, Minnesota statutes require a special election to fill the position. The date for that election was set for Tuesday, February 11, 2020. If more than two candidates file before a 5 p.m. December 12 deadline, that date will become a special primary, with the top two candidates squaring off for a final vote on Tuesday, April 14.
Filing for the elected position opened on Monday, December 2. Candidates will be expected to pay a fee of $50 to the Houston County Auditor/Treasurer. The latest potential canvassing date would be April 17, with no waiting period.
In other news, auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus opened sealed bids for a 22-acre parcel of county land located near Caledonia High School. There were three bidders, with offers ranging from $110,000 to $157,500. Following a closed session to discuss the potential sale, commissioners voted to hold a “bid-off,” (as described in the land sale advertisement) on December 2, inviting all three parties (David Fitzpatrick, Dennis Gavin and Joseph Schieber) to attend. The board will then consider the result on Tuesday, December 3.
As part of the “consent” agenda, commissioners approved a search for a .8 FTE technical clerk for the Department of Corrections. They also accepted the resignation of jailer/dispatcher Amy Gehke, and approved a search for a replacement.
Another personnel matter appeared on the “action items” agenda. After being asked to initiate a search for a forensic social worker, the board debated the potential hiring, which county staff said was a replacement (and budgeted) position, originally added in 2018. Commissioner Jack Miller finally motioned to send the topic back to the personnel committee for further review. However, that motion died for lack of a second. Commissioners then voted 2-1 with Miller dissenting (member Bob Burns did not attend the meeting) to launch the search.
A pair of Wetland Conservation Act exemptions were granted. The first went to Robyn Moore of Jefferson Township, and will allow the installation of some drain tile in a tillable field. The second was issued to Gerald Skifton of Houston Township, for slope stabilization work.
Commissioners also approved a pair of noxious weed and invasive plant grant applications that will be sent to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. One of the grants may help Houston Township purchase a sprayer (to battle wild parsnip and other targeted species), while the other could allow Houston County to partner with Winona County to “work on oriental bittersweet education, mapping and eradication.”
The board approved a bid from Generation X Construction to remove a dilapidated bridge and “obliterate” a portion of Lorenze Road in Hokah Township. There were eight bidders for the work. The winning (low) bid was $84,180, which was 30.7% under the engineering estimate for the job.
Finance director Carol Lapham told the board that Houston County’s 2019 dividend from the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust is $74,125, which is lower than previous years. The amount represents $59,494 stemming from workers’ compensation coverage, and $14,631 from property and casualty coverage.
