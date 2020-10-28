By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners made some last-minute preparations for the 2020 general election on Tuesday, Oct. 20, setting aside some time to conduct official business prior to one of their “workgroup” sessions.
Members voted to amend an earlier resolution, adding additional staff to their absentee ballot board. Also, by unanimous vote, commissioners accepted a grant agreement from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. Auditor/Treasurer Donna Trehus said that the grant award totals $5,880.
“It’s just to be used for additional part-time help for the elections, and things like PPE equipment...” she stated. “It’s kind of like the CARES Act (elections grant), but a separate grant. I’m sure we’ll use it up.”
Commissioners hired Kathlene Barnet as a deputy auditor/treasurer as part of their consent agenda. Barnet’s employment begins on Oct. 21, and is conditioned on the successful completion of a background check.
The board also voted to re-nominate personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger for an additional term on the Southeast Service Cooperative’s board of directors. That ballot was 3-2, with commissioners Eric Johnson and Greg Myhre casting the ‘no’ votes. Both dissenting members cited a potential conflict of interest as their reason for objecting.
Houston County has utilized the public non-profit organization - which includes in it’s membership school districts, cities and counties - to make use of various programs, including employee health insurance plans and cooperative purchasing.
Arrick-Kruger said that she was only compensated for expenses incurred to attend board meetings (such as per diems, mileage and meal).
“SSC was set up originally to support schools, and they expanded to municipalities and counties, when counties didn’t have a cooperative network to work through for health insurance,” the director stated. “Our health insurance pools for municipalities are separate from those of the school districts.” Counties can now pool statewide for insurance plans through the coop as well, she added. Some member organizations buy health insurance through the coop pool, while others do not.
Finally, citing attorney/client privilege, commissioners again went into closed session to discuss a lawsuit filed on July 10.
That case was brought by plaintiff Mound Prairie Township against the Houston County Highway Department, and involves the township’s South Ridge Road project. The board spent more than 45 minutes in the closed meeting, and emerged with a statement that “no action is required at this time” on the matter.
