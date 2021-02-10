By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners hired the firm of Bolton & Menk (Rochester) to provide engineering and construction services for a new water main loop in Caledonia last week. The project will pave the way for construction of the county’s new highway shop/headquarters facility, as well as providing enhanced water flow to the southeastern part of the City of Caledonia. The not-to-exceed cost of the contract is $14,000 for the design work, and $10,950 for construction services. The total project is expected to cost around $126,440, with the county paying two-thirds, and the City of Caledonia paying the remainder of the expenses. The loop is scheduled to be built this spring.
The February 2 meeting also saw another vote, reports from the Houston County EDA, and a closed session.
A single “consent agenda” vote approved several items, including the lateral transfer of Patrick Burns to the post of engineering assistant, and competitive searches for a maintenance foreman and a licensed deputy.
The consent vote also approved a new three-year customer support agreement with Ziegler Power Systems. The company is charged with maintaining the diesel backup generator which is located at the Houston County Justice Center for $6,600 per year. The unit provides emergency power for not only the Center, but the historic Houston County Court House and the now-vacant Houston County Jail building as well.
Houston County EDA coordinator Allison Wagner gave the board a report on that organization’s 2020 activities.
In spite of the pandemic, “we were really impressed by how resilient, innovative, and adaptive our businesses have been,” she said.
The EDA administered the county’s CARES Business Relief Grant program, which sent a total of $1,187,166 to 245 applicants. Wagner reported that those included “registered or licensed businesses in good standing, non-profits with a physical brick and mortar building, sole proprietors who provided a schedule C tax return, and farmers who provided a schedule F tax return.”
In addition, the EDA provided a $30,000 loan to 7 Rivers Properties LLC for Kaddy’s Kafe’ in La Crescent. The EDA now has 13 active loans in play, with over $450,000 in additional cash available to lend at the end of 2020. The EDA also offered professional coaching to business owners, including free webinars which some participants chose to view more than once.
The group was also deeply involved with a number of other efforts aimed at helping local farmers, school districts, and other groups. One of those programs is the Bluff Country Collaborative. “The effort looks to place students with local business experiential learning activities, creating valuable job experience, exposing them to career opportunities, and develop a workforce pipeline for participating businesses,” Wagner stated in a written report.
Finally, commissioners went in to closed session, citing attorney/client privilege. Attorney Jason Kuboushek of the Iverson Reuvers law firm briefed the board on litigation brought against the county by Mound Prairie Township. “The purpose of the meeting was to discuss possible means for a settlement as well as an update on the status of the litigation,” Kuboushek reported.
Contacted after the meeting, Houston County legal representatives provided the following statement on the county’s stance:
“Mound Prairie Township brought breach of contract, negligence and promissory estoppel claims against the Houston County Highway Department, Houston County Engineering Supervisor, Mid-State Reclamation, Inc., and Westchester Fire Insurance Company related to a South Ridge Road construction project. In 2017, the Township hired AET to conduct tests and to design a new pavement system for South Ridge Road. AET provided a report to the Township on October 27, 2017. In the spring of 2018, the Township contacted Houston County regarding drafting the bid documents for the South Ridge Road project. The Township, however, never provided Houston County or its employees with the AET report prior to the bid documents being drafted, but instead opted to provide verbal direction on design criteria to include in the documents. Moreover, Houston County provided the Township with draft bid documents and instructed them to review the documents, and place extra attention to the highlighted portions for possible changes to the documents. The Township told Houston County the draft documents had been read and approved by the Town Board, hence confirming the documents were drafted as they directed.
“Shortly after Mid-State Reclamation and its subcontractors completed their work on South Ridge Road, the road began to fail. After attempts to have the contractors fix South Ridge Road failed, the Township brought this litigation. The Houston County Defendants deny any liability or wrongdoing.”
