Houston County commissioners had a lot on their plates on Tuesday, Dec. 14. That’s when a lengthy (three and a half hour) meeting required plenty of votes from board members.
A 3-2 ballot hired Martin Herrick as probationary Environmental Services director, effective Dec. 20. Dissenting votes came from commissioners Eric Johnson and Greg Myhre. Johnson said he had favored awarding the job to interim director Amelia Meiners, who he said has done a good job of filling in while the department has been short-handed, and has a good deal of experience with zoning issues. Myhre asked that the hiring be tabled while several complaints filed with the County Attorney’s Office are investigated. Other commissioners disagreed, and with a motion to hire already on the floor, asked for a vote.
“There’s no rationale not to hire this individual at this time,” commissioner Dewey Severson said, adding that Herrick’s education and experience – especially in solid waste – were factors that helped him amass more points than the other candidates when interviews were conducted and scored by the board.
“I guess from my perspective we interviewed the three people (leading candidates),” Commissioner Bob Burns said. “The process was followed according to what we had set up, the three individuals all were ranked, and we have a number one candidate based on our original findings. We have a candidate who’s experienced, he’s going to be very good as far as the administrative aspect of it, opening up the time frame for Amelia to do different aspects (of the workload) without having to do the administrative aspect of it...”
There were three complaints filed. No details were released, but commissioners voted to authorize the expenditure of funds to make an initial inquiry into those matters.
“This isn’t actually a request to do the investigation...” finance director Carol Lapham reported. “We need to have someone look at these complaints that have been received and determine if they actually warrant an investigation. So it’s really just an initial inquiry where we would send them to someone. They would read these complaints and say ‘yes, that one has valid standing,’ or ‘no, that one doesn’t...’ But because of the conflict which the employees named in the complaints (have), we don’t have someone here that can do that objectively.”
Commissioners voted to disburse $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Crooked Creek Soil and Water Conservation District “to support clean water efforts.”
The board also approved a three-year memorandum of agreement with the University of Minnesota Extension, providing county support for a .5 FTE (shared) agriculture extension educator, and a full-time 4-H Youth Development educator. The total costs increase from $119,449 in 2022 to $125,191 in 2024.
Commissioners approved a series of Public Health and Human Services budget amendments, squaring actual 2021 costs with a lengthy series of line items affected by 2021 labor contract settlements. The budget total increased from $4,232,042 to $4,326,465.
The board also accepted three donations. The Houston County K9 Foundation donated $1,500 towards a K9 lease, and gave $2,571 to equip a squad car with a cage. The Farm to Table event held in Caledonia in September donated $1,000 for “Sheriff’s Office needs.”
Tricia Laganiere-Sand was hired as a probationary child protection social worker. Resignations were accepted from social worker Lauren Arneson and child support officer Michelle Massman, with thanks for their service to the county. Competitive searches were approved to fill job openings from both resignations.
An existing agreement with Community Economic Development Associates for 2022 and 2023 was approved (with 2% yearly rate increases).
A Health and Human services agreement with Olmsted County was also approved, aimed at providing “contract management and consistency across multiple human service providers in the region.” Another contract was renewed with AVI Courtroom Support for 2022. The cost was $6,589.
A resolution was passed authorizing county staff to “execute all necessary documents” so that Houston County can share in multi-state settlements with opioid distributors and manufacturers.
Burns later said Houston County Human Services could receive approximately $500,000 to $600,000 from those settlements over the next 18 years, according to information presented at an Association of Minnesota Counties session.
The board also approved change order #34, purchasing a required automatic door closure for the new highway facility being built in Caledonia. The total cost was $758.
Commissioners approved a $6,175 expenditure to replace a fire alarm panel and related equipment at the Woodland Industries building on Old Highway Drive in Caledonia. An additional three-year agreement providing annual inspections and monitoring at that site was also approved, at a cost of $615 per year.
There were five presentations made before the board.
Houston County Agricultural Society/Fair Board manager Emily Johnson gave commissioners a report on that organization’s efforts in 2021, which saw the return of the county fair as well as the debut of a new livestock building. Per an existing agreement with the Ag. Society/Fair Board, commissioners approved an additional $4,000 appropriation for the organization (for a total of $24,000), which is promised after the group provides yearly financial reporting.
Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center executive director Erik Seivers reported on the latest news from that organization, which includes becoming a “certified community behavioral health clinic” in the near future. “The goal is better access to care,” Seivers said.
Bank of the West staff presented a report on the financial services they currently provide for Houston County. Commissioners will soon need to decide on which financial institution to utilize for certain day-to-day banking needs in 2022. Merchants Bank also made a proposal to serve as the official depository for those county accounts on September 16, 2021.
Brandon J. Schad of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources presented a report on the proposed purchase of 36.75 acres of Root River floodplain in Hokah Township. The tract borders on, and will become part of a Wildlife Management Area which provides public recreation, including hunting. Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds will provide an estimated $981 per year to local coffers, Schad said. Commissioners later approved a resolution supporting the sale.
Houston County auditor-treasurer Donna Trehus also briefed the board on cash and investments, which have basically remained fairly steady in spite of the pandemic.
Commissioners also went into closed session to discuss labor negotiation strategies. Personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger said that “the status of talks” with each of the county’s six labor unions was discussed, but “no recommendations were made by the board.”
