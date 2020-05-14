By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners decided to hold an emergency meeting on May 5, just before one of their “work group” (non-voting) sessions.
There were two items on the agenda. The first was the exclusion of certain Sheriff’s Office employees from paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Nearly all of the county’s Sheriff’s Office employees would be part of the exclusion, personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger stated. Essential staff for 24/7 coverage are included, but the policy has some limitations.
“What it does not do is not require people to work when they are ill,” Arrick-Kruger noted. “Nothing in our policy does that. If someone were to have any respiratory illness, or a member of their family has COVID or they have been exposed to it, they would be required to stay home... However, they wouldn’t be paid under the FFCRA. We would have to pay them according to their sick leave. If the board so decided we could treat them similarly to the folks that get the sick leave payment pursuant to the FFCRA, but we’re excluding them from this particular policy. We would have to come up with our own policy to do that for that particular circumstance.”
The board approved the measure by unanimous vote. According to the text of the action, “The exclusion includes all members of Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc., Local #60 (Jailer/Dispatcher Unit), Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. Local #237 (Licensed Deputies Unit), Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. Local #415 (Licensed Lieutenant Unit), and the Minnesota Association of Professional Employee positions of Chief Deputy Sheriff and Jail Administrator and the Emergency Management Coordinator position from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO Council 65.”
The exclusions are effective immediately.
With a new commissioner from District Five sworn in, the board also changed some committee assignments. Besides serving on a couple of organizations which all commissioners are listed as members of, Commissioner Greg Myhre was appointed to the Finance Standing Committee, the Airport Commission, the Planning Commission, the General Government committee of AMC District IX, the Bear Creek Watershed Committee, and as the board’s representative to SEMCAC.
