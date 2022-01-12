By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Citing impacts to electric cooperatives and other entities from “severe storms, heavy winds, and a tornado” on Dec. 15, Houston County commissioners declared a state of emergency on Jan. 4.
Emergency management director Mark Olson said the declaration could enable state funds to flow to help with local damages to power distribution systems as well as debris cleanup costs for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Those currently total $37,307, but could rise. That amount is also closing in on the $38,628 level of damages necessary for emergency payments to occur, he added.
“We’re expecting both MiEnergy and the Minnesota DNR amounts to climb yet,” Olson stated. So far, preliminary damage estimates from Houston County townships have not reached the necessary $3,500 “project threshold,” for reimbursements, the director noted.
Commissioners began their first meeting of 2022 by appointing District Five representative Greg Myhre as chairman for 2022. District One Commissioner Dewey Severson will serve as vice chairman.
Most of the committee assignments which board members held in 2021 were renewed as-is. Some key posts include Commissioners Dewey Severson and Bob Burns on the Community Services Standing Committee, Commissioners Teresa Walter and Eric Johnson on the Land Use/Public Works Standing Committee, and Myhre and Johnson on the Personnel/Negotiating Committee. Severson and Myhre will be serving on the Finance Standing Committee. Burns and Myhre will serve on the Airport Commission. The Parks Committee will feature Burns and Severson. Myhre will represent the board on the Planning Commission, with Johnson serving as alternate.
A one-year contract with SELCO (Southeastern Libraries Cooperating) was approved. That pact includes a $185,977 appropriation from the county. Other 2022 appropriations were approved as well. Some of the larger disbursements included $129,000 to the Root River Soil and Water Conservation District, $37,500 plus $5,000 in fund-raising “matching” dollars for the Houston County Historical Society, $20,000 plus an added $4,000 (for providing financial reports) for the Houston County Agricultural Society (aka Fair Board), and a $10,000 appropriation to Emergency Medical Service.
The board also approved banking powers agreements with Eitzen State Bank and Bank of the West for 2022, and opened one bid for the official county newspaper, where a variety of required official notices will be published. The Caledonia Argus will once again serve in that capacity.
Under the “discussion items” agenda, the first reading of a proposed new policy for county employees regarding COVID-19 vaccinations was conducted. Depending on a Supreme Court of the United States legal decision on new OSHA regulations, the policy may or may not be required, but needs to be ready just in case.
Following suggestions from earlier talks (on Dec. 28) Houston County Public Health director John Pugleasa and personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger presented a plan which would require proof of vaccination status, and set up weekly testing for those employees who remain unvaccinated.
All employees - vaccinated and unvaccinated - would be required to mask up in certain indoor work areas. That policy would also be a way to protect private data.
“The direction you gave us last week was collecting vaccination information and then putting in place something for testing,” Pugleasa said. “If all employees are required to mask up, then we don’t know who’s testing and who isn’t. Right now we don’t know who’s vaccinated or not...”
“We will have to collect the data and know who is vaccinated or not,” Arrick-Kruger reminded the board. “That will be data that is collected and protected as we do with any other medical information that we collect on our employees.”
The board is expected to vote on a finished plan at their next regular business meeting. That will convene at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
