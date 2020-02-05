By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
With the District 5 County Commissioner primary less than a week away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, The Caledonia Argus has compiled a Voter’s Guide to enable our readers to be well informed when they vote.
The two candidates with the most votes will head for the special election set for Tuesday, April 14.
The elected commissioner will serve out the remainder of the late commissioner Fred Arnold until Dec. 31, 2020.
The candidates were asked to answer a list of four questions on recent issues the county board has faced. Their responses are as follows and only edited for punctuation and grammar.
Scott Onstad
Introduce yourself in less than 100 words:
I am proud to be a life long resident of Houston County. I graduated from Spring Grove Public School. I have worked in various employment including factory work as janitor, die setter, safety specialist, and foremen. (Also) sales and service with dairy equipment and supplies, warehouse as order filler, truck driver, city sales counter, customer service and branch supervisor. Hy-View Feeds mixing and bagging feeds. Retired at age 62. United States Post Office as a rural carrier associate on Rural Route 4, Houston.
My wife and I have recently celebrated our 45 year anniversary. We raised four wonderful children. We live in Spring Grove at 307 3rd Ave. S.E.
How much should the county spend on a county shop?
The county highway shop must reflect money spent. This said, the shop should only be what is required for an efficient use.
What should the county get for their money?
The money spent by [the] county, beyond what is required by state will require a concession of majority of five commissioners.
How would you keep taxes and spending down?
Taxes and spending are kept in check by being informed of how spending will affect local taxes.
What goals do you have as a commissioner?
To serve the people of Houston County by representing the concerns of District 5. Every item or concern needs to be investigated to obtain direction by majority consensus.
Char Meiners
Introduce yourself in less than 100 words:
I’m Char Meiners. I am a life-long resident of Houston County. I grew up in Caledonia Township on a dairy farm operated by my parents Earl and Maxine Betz. My husband Keith and I live in Wilmington Township, where we raised our two children Kelly and Ryan.
I am a member of the Houston County Master Gardeners, a MN certified election administrator, and I am active in our church. I spent four decades serving the public at the Houston County Auditor’s Office and retired as Auditor in 2018.
How much should the county spend on a county shop?
We need a new county shop and after years of talk, it’s time we get this project done. The Highway Department has approximately $5.1 million set aside for this project, which should be more than enough to build what we need.
What should the county get for their money?
The county shop should be designed to allow for future expansion if needed, but we should not overbuild and take out additional debt to fund this project.
How would you keep taxes and spending down?
The county needs to start living within its budget. The ballooning county budget and constant tax levy hikes are an increasing burden on property owners. We need to cut unnecessary expenses, pursue policies that reduce costs, and pay down our large debt.
For example, selling the Meyer building and spending millions of dollars to renovate the old jail for office space we don’t need is not fiscally responsible. The Meyer building is bought and paid for, and we are already going to spend millions on a new county shop.
We were promised significant cost savings when we hired the county administrator, but all we got was another $100k+ position added to the budget. We need to make some top-level changes and evaluate staffing levels.
We also need policies that protect our local rock quarries to keep them open in order to keep rock prices low. Otherwise, when rock prices go up, the costs for county road projects go up, which means higher taxes.
What goals do you have as a commissioner?
I am running for commissioner because it’s time our county government gets back to putting our hard-working families and taxpayers first. For whatever reason, working cooperatively with one another has fallen to the wayside. This needs to change.
I want to work closely with our townships, cities, and constituents to address the issues that face our county. My goals include finding areas to cut county spending, stop the constant increases to the tax levy, and fix issues with zoning.
For the first 30 years I worked for the county, we were one of the few MN counties that was debt free. I always thought this was something we could take pride in. Now, we owe approximately $15 million on the Justice Center. One of my goals will be to pay down that debt and not borrow more money.
I love Houston County and have spent my career serving the public. I want to serve as your commissioner to do all I can to promote our local businesses, protect our farming communities, and make better use of taxpayers’ money.
Greg Myhre
Introduce yourself in less than 100 words:
I am Greg Myhre. I was born and raised in Houston County. My wife Liz and I live in Wilmington Township and are proud to have raised our family here. We have two children, Chris and Ann.
I work as a fieldman for the Lanesboro Sales Commission and have served on the Wilmington Township Board for 30 years. I also served on the Houston County Board of Adjustment for 9 years until 2017 and served 14 years on the Camp Winnebago Board of Directors and 6 years on the Spring Grove Fire and Ambulance Board.
How much should the county spend on a county shop? What should the county get for their money?
We should only build what we need at a price we can afford. It has already been decided to build at the current site in Caledonia, and the Highway Department has more than $5 million set aside for construction.
I am confident that we can build a great facility for well under that $5 million figure. But the longer we wait, construction costs will continue to increase. So, it’s time the board gets plans approved and starts construction.
How would you keep taxes and spending down?
I will vote for no tax levy increase in 2020. The board needs to work with department heads to prioritize needs versus wants and make budget cuts. We also need to stop all the litigation coming from our Zoning Department. It is a waste of taxpayer resources to not work with people on zoning issues and have to hire outside lawyers.
It is also time we tear down the old jail. I understand the history behind the old jail, but it is too costly to restore and maintain. And without grants, I will not put that multimillion-dollar burden on the taxpayers.
The board can’t keep raising the tax levy to pay for new county buildings, new equipment whenever departments want something, and pay huge wages for those at the top.
What goals do you have as a commissioner?
My goal is to find budget savings in order to lower the tax levy moving forward. I also want to rein in zoning by adopting common sense policies and prevent litigation by working with constituents on zoning issues.
I want to make sure the board is appointing reasonable people without personal agendas to the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment and be a check on zoning. I also want to make sure townships have an active role in the update to the comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Increased fees for permits and new fees at the drop site are also concerns that need to be addressed. The board needs to start putting constituents first. And if given the opportunity to serve as your commissioner, that will be my goal, to make the change we need. That’s my gaurantee!
David Pieper
Introduce yourself in less than 100 words:
I have not lived in Houston County my whole life. I am here today because I chose to return home. I, David Pieper, am running for County Commissioner District 5 to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. I will fight for the unborn who have yet to do any wrong.
I will fight for the students who deserve to know their education will lead them to top-notch schools and good-paying jobs.
I will fight for the widows that spared no effort all their years working on the farm, yet have to live off a single social security check now.
I will fight for the farmers many of us are.
I will fight for you. Whether or not I get your vote, I will fight for you to have affordable housing, good roads, great churches, functional clinics, and an abundance of opportunities.
How much should the county spend on a county shop?
With one in every three dollars of economic activity in southern Minnesota coming from agriculture, Houston County is in dire need of an active farmer on the Board for leadership in these affairs. Well, look no further. My family and I are the 5th and 6th generations on our family farm. As a farmer myself I know we need things like clean water for our families and our cattle and low-cost gravel for our farms and roads. I will get us what we need.
What should the county get for their money?
Furthermore, it is essential that the county gets additional leadership in regard to facilities planning. Luckily, I have won the “7 Wonders of Engineering” award from the Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers and did so due to my extensive knowledge of maintenance facilities planning. My experience can make up for what we are currently lacking.
How would you keep taxes and spending down?
But the leadership cannot and should not end there. We need leadership in technology and organizational management. We need someone to secure new funding to get bridges replaced, roads paved, and infrastructure built. We need proper cross-training to keep our county employees thriving. We need leadership and direction.
What goals do you have as a commissioner?
I say these things because I know these things. I graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College (GAC) in St. Peter, MN with a computer science degree. I have published articles and given national presentations on how “GIS Benefits Long Term Facility Planning” and “GIS Speeds Dry Pavement Policy.” I have also given national presentations at the World Trade Center for Project Management Conferences. I was the project manager for one of the largest county road projects in Carver County. I have a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Marquette University in Milwaukee. I know I can make real, effective change here because I have done it before.
I want to improve and invest in our District 5 cities of Spring Grove, Eitzen, and all of our small unincorporated cities and townships. My wife, Betsy Pieper, and I are practicing what we preach. In addition to Betsy’s Bed & Breakfast that opened in 2006 in Mayville Township, we are now helping to save the historic district in Caledonia. We own and operate the 1854 Historic Caledonia Inn and are working on further renovations.
You can vote today at the Houston County Court House or on 2/11/18 in the primary or 4/14/20 in the general election at your normal polling places. District 5 includes all townships east, west, and south of Caledonia and Caledonia townships, including the cities of Spring Grove and Eitzen.
Editor's note: No photo was received from David Pieper.
