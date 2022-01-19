By Craig Moorhead
Houston County commissioners voted 3-2 against enacting a “vaccination, testing, and face covering policy” for their employees in order to meet state and federal OSHA guidelines last week.
That vote came after nearly an hour of discussions, as the board struggled with uncertainties, such as whether or not the OSHA rules would survive a court challenge and actually need to be implemented, how weekly testing could be arranged for unvaccinated employees, masking rules, and just how long the policy would need to remain in place.
The Jan. 11 meeting also included the 2021 annual report of the Houston County Economic Development Authority, a group that was kept busy last year.
Personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger recommended approval of the draft policy, which was based on recent discussions with commissioners held in open meetings.
“John Pugleasa (Houston County director of health and human services) and I took your comments under advisory, reviewed the draft policy that we had, and put in place what we understood was the direction the board wanted us to consider going...” Arrick-Kruger stated. “I do believe that there will be some challenges. However, our obligation to OSHA is to act as a reasonable employer and make a good-faith effort to comply to the best of our ability.”
Pugleasa said his department does not have the capacity to conduct COVID-19 testing, and even though local health care providers have testing in place for those with symptoms, finding testing for those who don’t remains a challenge.
“When we contacted both Gunderson and Mayo, they said that they are not doing asymptomatic regular testing per the OSHA guidance,” the director stated. Later on, he added that “I think the bottom-line issue is compliance with the OSHA requirement for you as an employer, and the policy that supports staff to be able to enforce that so that you show good faith...
“I think we put a lot of focus on people who would be against this, but there’s a pretty good number of voices on the other end of the spectrum, too, (saying) that we haven’t done enough. You see that in communities and groups of employees. Those would be people who would reach out to OSHA and say we’re not making a good faith effort, and that would be something that would potentially get you a visit from OSHA.
“Part of what we’re trying to do is mitigate potential risk to the county either way, but these are all hugely contentious issues. Not just in Houston County, not just in employers of 100 or more. It’s everybody. And everybody’s tired...
“My advice to you is, what is necessary to keep you compliant with OSHA, and mitigate potential costs for not being compliant?”
Both Arrick-Kruger and Pugleasa said if some employees are found to be unvaccinated, they should not face disciplinary action for failure to test on a weekly basis if those tests are just not available.
The motion to adopt the policy included a review of the of the proposed rules within 60 days or “as needed.”
But only commissioners Dewey Severson and Teresa Walter voted in favor of the draft, which would have gathered vaccination information on county employees, as well as required masking indoors where groups of employees gather, and in county vehicles which are being used by more than one person for county business. Commissioners Eric Johnson, Bob Burns, and Greg Myhre voted “no.”
Other news
Houston County EDA director Allison Wagner reported on that organization’s 2021 activities. The EDA was charged with administering business relief grants totaling $367,594 last year. Those funds went to 107 eligible businesses. When 2020 CARES Act business relief grant dollars (also administered by the EDA) are added to that number, the grand total is $1,554,761. A pair of business loans totaling $105,000 were also administered by the EDA, leveraging $6.7 million in investments.
The group also worked with the Bluff Country Collaborative and other partners to “create work-based learning opportunities for local students,” and partnered with SMIF (the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation) and additional participants to open a “co-working space” in La Crescent, bringing professional resources to local businesses.
Finally, the EDA was, and is, actively working with local farmers, helping individuals to “try new things both on and off the farm” to help those small businesses succeed.
Commissioners approved a resolution to continue to participate in the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant Program, which can bring federal dollars to state and local units of government. Those funds are then brought to bear on efforts to rebuild in a manner that “reduces, or mitigates future disaster losses in their communities.” according to information posted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Bob Carlson was reappointed to the Bluff Country Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Committee. That position includes a five-year term. Commissioners also accepted a $100 donation from the Brownsville VFW to the Houston County Veteran’s Services Office “for any veteran’s needs.”
