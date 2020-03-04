By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners grappled with a pair of complex conditional use permits on Tuesday, February 25, before approving both.
The CUPs were linked, in that both were from the same applicant (J & C Farms, Inc.), and applied to aggregate mining in the the same area (the underpass rock quarry) of Spring Grove Township. The first was a new permit that will apply to the northern portion of the existing quarry site, while the second would amend an existing permit, Environmental Services director Aaron Lacher reported.
“The reason there’s two (applications) is that we cap acreage by permit at 40 acres,” he said. “(So) you have two permits allowing more than 40 acres adjacent to one another...
“The proposed project is very similar to what’s occurring there in recent years,” the director added. “The Planning Commission is recommending approval of the new CUP and there are a series of conditions that they have attached to that recommendation.”
The conditions that the board voted to require include seismographic monitoring of blasts, with that information being forwarded to adjacent property owners and Houston County officials.
Lacher spent a considerable amount of time discussing the effects of blasting with commissioners, asking that “peak particle vibration” guidelines for historic and sensitive buildings be followed for the safety of neighboring structures. Recent blasting information indicates that vibrations from those explosions were far below that threshold, he explained.
“Are we creating a new ordinance by requiring these (seismographic) readings, and establishing a threshold that they can’t go over?” Commissioner Eric Johnson asked.
“It’s a specific condition to this operation,” Commissioner Bob Burns replied. “Other operations (may differ) depending on how far the buildings are away from it, but we can still require that they do seismograph readings without changing the ordinance.”
One nearby well owner reports that their water becomes cloudy after blasting, Burns noted. But that effect appears to be from fine sediments around the pipe being disturbed and drifting down, not from damage to the well, he added.
Commissioner Jack Miller asked Lacher what would happen if damage occurred to nearby buildings. “What then?” he said. “Does the county assume any liability?”
“I think that would be a lawyer question in terms of the liability,” the director replied. “Technically, that would be a violation of the CUP. Given the readings that we have now, my thought is that we are five times lower than the sensitive (guideline) says. As it moves slowly closer to that residence, you would expect these to slowly go up. My expectation is that if they (explosives experts) see that they are getting somewhat close, they would make adjustments...”
The new permit was approved after adding the stipulation that Houston County will also get copies of seismographic readings to conditions already proposed by the Planning Commission. The second, amended CUP passed as well, with basically the same set of conditions. The amended CUP also reduced certain setbacks from property lines from 100-200 feet to the standard 50 foot setback required by local ordinance.
Other news:
Commissioners approved the budgeted purchase of a new hook lift truck for county solid waste/recycling (fully equipped for $118,085). Another vote approved the purchase of four large recycling containers for hauling materials, at a total cost was $21,200.
In personnel news, the board accepted the May 8 retirement of Sandra Ask, eligibility worker for Public Health & Human Services, with thanks for over 14 years of service to Houston County residents. A competitive search for a replacement was also approved. Patricia Goetzinger-Krall was hired as a probationary jailer/dispatcher. That offer includes a March 16 hire date, and was conditioned on a successful background check. Brad Hoscheit was also appointed to the Houston County Extension Committee.
Burns asked the board to consider hiring some help with efforts to update the Houston County Comprehensive Land Use Plan. “We’ve got four sub-committees putting things together, (and) now they have decided that we’re going to have some public meetings for input from people besides the limited information that we got on the survey that we put out...” he reported.
“An outside agency, be it CEDA (Community & Economic Development Associates) or whoever, could help coordinate, could help put things in order, could help by putting the four different categories into a practical format, and help the county board. It’s a really important document, due every 10 years - and we’re at 22 years now. It’s an important document as the basis of our ordinances, and I think we’re got to be a lot more careful in putting this together...
“We’ve got good people, but I think we need some professional assistance in order to have something that is viable. It troubles me that this is not progressing... and I question the validity of what we’re going to have if we don’t have some professional help. We had a quote from CEDA to do a bunch of things for about $20,000.”
Burns proposed using the Commissioner’s Fund to pay for assistance. By consensus, commissioners directed county administrator Jeffrey Babinski to seek RFPs (request for proposals) for professional assistance with the ongoing update.
