By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners settled a long-standing mining dispute last week, approving an agreement between the county and litigants in the case.
The settlement/dismissal agreement between Houston County and prospector Kruckow Companies, LLC, Bonanza Grain, Inc., and Gary Meiners stems from a legal battle which began in 2018. That’s when county staff determined a nonconforming aggregate mine had lost it’s “grandfathered” status, and would require a conditional use permit (CUP) to operate.
Meiners (the current landowner who leases the property referred to as the Schutz quarry) was told that the mine had apparently been abandoned for long periods of time, beginning sometime in the 1960’s, and basically sat idle for decades before resuming operations in the mid-2000’s. That would disqualify the operation on the grounds that a grandfathered mine “must be continuously operated from the onset of official controls (zoning) onward.”
Meiners and the prospector objected on the grounds that a former zoning administrator had affirmed the mine’s status as “open and usable” in 2008, and a 2015 county decision also green-lighted the operation. The prospector appealed the zoning decision to the Houston County Board of Adjustment, but that panel upheld the decision. An appeal in district court then required the BOA to hold a second (remand) hearing on the matter, but the results were the same. At that point the case was appealed once again in district court.
Finally, on March 2, 2021, county commissioners met in closed session with land-use attorney Jay Squires to consider the agreement. When the board went back into open session, Squires said that the proposed settlement would allow Kruckow to “continue to engage in certain mining activities...” Commissioners accepted the settlement by unanimous vote.
Under the terms of the pact, all claims will be dismissed and both parties will pay for their own expenses. The prospector is expected to submit a CUP application to continue to operate on the property on or before December 31, 2021, and can crush and remove stockpiled materials while that application is being considered for approval. Failure to submit an application within the time frame would end all nonconforming rights. And if the county denies the CUP application, Kruckow would still be allowed to work in the existing open pit, and mine an additional two acres of the 26-acre parcel.
Johnson and Johnson vaccine on the way?
Houston County director of Public Health John Pugleasa reported that “The number of new (COVID-19) cases over the last month or more has been really reduced. At this point it’s hard to say that our vaccination efforts are directly responsible for a decline in cases... I’m not an epidemiologist, but it’s definitely data that we are looking at. If nothing else, I’d say that the trend line is moving in the right direction.
“We hopefully, sometime soon, will see the end of the COVID-19 crisis here.”
The director also said that “As far as vaccinations, the Governor announced that the state will be moving to the 1B priority group after we, as a state, have reached the 70 percent threshold for 65 and older. As of yesterday, the state was at 53 percent... In Houston County, we’re at 68 percent vaccination of those 65 and older, and 25 percent of our population has had at least one dose...
“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve gotten less vaccine, and I think that’s directly attributable to the fact that we kind of raced out into the lead, and from a state perspective they kind of want to see other counties that are making the same kind of progress. That said, it’s important for people to know that if they received a vaccine from us, we automatically get the second dose that they are required to get. It’s automatically shipped to us, and we schedule that after they’ve reached the time period that is necessary to wait in between the two shots.
“You may have heard that the new Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccine was approved for emergency use... There are some things that are attractive about it - one shot as opposed to two - and it requires just regular refrigeration rather than deep or ultra-cold freezing...
“It’s effective in preventing COVID-19, and highly effective in preventing serious disease and death, as well as (preventing) the emerging variants.
“There’s potential that Houston County Public Health will see our first shipment of Johnson and Johnson as early as this week. I would anticipate that in the next week or so we will be beginning to administer Johnson and Johnson as well as the Moderna vaccine.” The two vaccines will initially be provided on different days, Pugleasa noted.
“Should you have one over the other? Which one is better? The vaccines approved for emergency use are different, but all three are effective... Our recommendation is that you should get on any list available, and that you should accept any vaccine that you are offered, because even as we move to the 1B priority group and into the larger population, it could be some time before somebody without certain underlying conditions, or specific kinds of jobs are offered a vaccine.”
The director also said that residents who have already filled out the “jot form” to get on the county’s list for vaccinations should not re-apply, since that would “complicates our appointment-making system.” Nearly 3000 people have filled out the jot form, he added. “We’re working through that list, and we’re working based on the priority groups that MDH has given to us.”
When asked when the emergen cy can be considered over, Pugleasa replied with a question. “What is the threshold when we can legitimately say COVID is in the rear-view mirror? I don’t have an answer to that just yet.”
Commissioner Bob Burns noted that the 1918 flu saw a deadly re-emergence after many Americans thought it was over. “I just hope we don’t get complacent in our attitude towards COVID,” he said.
Briefly
The board accepted the lone bid they received for a substantial road paving contract. County Engineer Brian Pogodzinski said that Dunn Blacktop offered to pave sections of CSAH 8, CSAH 11, and CSAH 33 for $2,212,728, which was just slightly less than the engineering estimate for the job.
Commissioners accepted the April 30 retirement of Public Health/Human Services collections officer Deborah Hartley, with thanks for her nearly 17 years of service. A search for a replacement was authorized.
The board also granted a CUP for Blaine Benzing to build a primitive cabin in Jefferson Township.
