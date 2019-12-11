By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners reviewed the results of a “bid off” for the sale of 22 acres of county-owned land near Caledonia High School on Tuesday, December 3. Following brief discussions, the board then voted 4-0 to accept the top offer ($187,000) from bidder Dennis Gavin.
The parcel was purchased by a previous Houston County board in 2008 for $329,383, finance director Carol Lapham reported. At that time, commissioners planned to build a new Highway Department complex on the site, and a proposal presented in November of 2009 called for 12,980 square feet of offices, a 13,570 sq. ft. shop/maintenance space, an 11,820 sq. ft. large vehicle storage building, a 13,575 sq. ft. small vehicle storage building, a 10,395 sq. ft. cold storage building, and a 14,000 sq. ft. salt storage building.
However, a later group of commissioners shelved the plans – which had an estimated price tag of $6,976,588 - as too expensive. Other commissioners considered the site for nearly a decade, but support from the City of Caledonia waned as the land was seen by many as a better place to build homes than a highway shop. Finally, with the recent purchase of more land at the current highway headquarters site (near the Houston County Fairgrounds), board members saw no need to retain the parcel.
“We knew we were never going to get our money out of that chunk of ground...” Commissioner Eric Johnson said. “As a county I don’t feel that we should be involved in owning land that we’re not using.”
“My hope is that by selling this to Mr. Gavin, we have potentially promoted some economic development in Caledonia, which is good for Caledonia, good for Houston County,” Commissioner Jack Miller added.
“I consider it to be a pretty good bath,” Commissioner Bob Burns said.
The board also set salaries for elected officials in 2020. Pay for the post of county commissioner will remain the same, at $19,016. Other elected officials will receive 2.75% pay increases. Those will result in the following rates: Houston County Attorney $116,653, Houston County Sheriff $102,781, Houston County Recorder $63,705, and Houston County Auditor/Treasurer $83,650.
In other voting, the board approved 2020 pay increases of 2.75% to 3% for a number of non-represented and confidential posts, ranging from some drop site personnel to the job of assistant county attorney.
There were some dissenting votes from Miller, and concerns expressed by others.
“I can’t sit here in good conscience and tell a social security recipient getting 1.6% that just got a tax increase on their property tax, that we’re going to have some more people above $100,000 in Houston County. It just doesn’t factor for me,” Miller said.
Johnson said that he felt that wage increases must be fairly distributed, but some changes may need to be made in the future. “We’ve got to get through this hump,” he stated, “but my concern is, we need to have a cap on some of the higher-end (pay) ranges, because a 2.75% on a $105,000 pay scale is considerably more than one on a $30,000, $40,000 job. I think we need to look at that in the future. This is not to disparage anybody in the quality of work they do, it’s just that at this rate, if we keep going we’re going to have some pretty high salaries out there.”
In other voting, the board approved the addition of a new case aide position (and the search to fill that job) in income maintenance, a post that will be partially offset by State of Minnesota reimbursements. A new public health nurse position for the “family health unit” was approved as well, a job that - according to county staff - will be entirely paid for through a variety of funding programs, none of which will affect the county levy.
The board also reached a consensus decision to move out of a highway shop shared with La Crescent Township. County engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported that while trying to formalize an agreement with the township, some differences were brought to light. If the county were to pay for it’s proposed share of repairs and renovations which the township envisions, it could cost the former anywhere from $350,000 to $500,000, he noted. Pogodzinski said that by moving a sign shop from Hokah to Caledonia, his department can relocate a plow truck (now at the La Crescent Township facility) there. The board decided that Houston County should make plans to move out of the shared shop in the Spring or Summer of 2020.
