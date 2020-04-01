By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
In a sign of the times, Houston County commissioners met via conference call last week.
During the March 24 session, the board passed a pair of resolutions related to the current health emergency, enacted some policy changes which will affect county employees, and discussed other topics related to how local governments are dealing with the pandemic.
Resolution 20-20 continues a local state of emergency declared by the board chair on March 18.
The order states that the declaration will remain in effect as long as a State of Minnesota peacetime emergency remains in effect, or until the board decides to revoke it or take “further action” related to the document.
The resolution also authorizes and directs certain department heads and emergency management officials – referred to as the leadership team – to “undertake all actions to protect the health, safety, and welfare of citizens of Houston County, including through the judicious exercise of the powers and responsibilities in Minn Stat Sec 12.37...”
One of the stated aims of statute 12.37 is that it speeds up potential response times, granting political subdivisions the authority to enter into contracts and “incur obligations” in order to provide emergency aid and assistance “without compliance with time consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law.”
The resolution mentions using conference calls and video conferencing rather than face-to-face meetings, enforcing social distancing, and similar changes aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The other resolution (20-21) also included nine “whereas” paragraphs, explaining why the board now chooses to direct the county administrator and leadership team to “review Houston County Economic Development Loan Guidelines and implement changes needed to comply with the Governor’s Emergency Declaration and Executive Orders...”
The document also states that all payments on current county EDA loans are deferred for the next three months, and loan maturity dates are extended for three months “without change in interest or payment amounts.”
Commissioners approved an expansion of their 40-hour voluntary unpaid furlough policy for county employees, extending it to 120 hours “to supplement the county’s leave options” for the duration of the public health emergency. Furlough requests will require management approval.
In addition, the board approved (by a 3-1 ballot) an advancement of paid sick leave for employees who have exhausted their accrued leave.
The advance of up to 15 work days (120 hours) of paid leave would be made up by deducting it from the employee’s future sick leave balance until paid off.
Employees who owe on a sick leave advance payback and leave county employment would agree to have the additional leave amount deducted from their last check, or pay the advance back at that time.
“We do not have anybody who has currently tested positive,” county administrator Jeff Babinski reported. “We have had employees who have come into contact with people who have been tested and come back negative, and honestly, it’s a matter of time, with the statistics out there that say 40 to 80 percent of the people are likely to contract this...”
Briefly
A single consent agenda vote approved the purchase of 2,800 tons of road salt through a cooperative purchase venture, and the rental and maintenance of four portable rest rooms for Wildcat Park (for six months at $521 per month), as well as the hire of Rebecca Larson as a probationary case aide, and more.
Another personnel item - the reassignment of Susan Tostenson to a vacant accounting clerk position - and the search for an additional case aid to fill her current job was tabled for further discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.