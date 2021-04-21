By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners got some good news on April 13, when the winning bid for a water main loop needed for the construction of a new highway shop/headquarters facility came in at less than the job’s estimate.
Low-bidder Zenke, Inc., offered to perform the construction work for $75,434. When design and construction engineering services are added to that amount, the project should total slightly over $100,000, which is around $26,000 under the estimate for the project. Houston County will pay two-thirds of the costs, while the City of Caledonia will pay for the rest.
In other news, Houston County Public Health director John Pugleasa reported COVID-19 immunization clinics hosted by his department may be seeing a turning point. For the first time since those efforts began, a first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic failed to fill up last week.
“We’ve consistently seen much greater demand than we have supply for the vaccine,” Pugleasa said, “and for the first time we were not able to fill all of the appointments that we had...”
However, a separate clinic offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine “filled up in record time,” the director noted. But there are now some concerns over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and the Minnesota Department of Health had put the use of that particular vaccine on pause at the time of the meeting.
“Fortunately for us, we didn’t have any Johnson and Johnson clinics scheduled for this week, so we didn’t have any clinics that we needed to cancel,” Pugleasa said.
“Our message has been, if you’re offered a vaccine, you should take it. So if people are still wanting to be vaccinated, Moderna is still available...
“We’ve been pretty nimble in responding to circumstances. And circumstances are changing again. We maybe are getting to the end of the population that was very very eager to get a vaccine. And so our strategy as a public health entity needs to adapt to that.
“Our goal is to reach a level that can be considered herd immunity. Because at a level of herd immunity, then those who can’t get a vaccine are protected as well. You really kind of choke off the virus at that point.
“We are not there. We continue to have a high rate of vaccination, we’ve consistently been in the top 10 (Minnesota counties), and also we’re very encouraged that we have a very high rate of people who are over 65 who are vaccinated. I think yesterday it was at 93% of that population...”
Votes
Following through on a decision made in March, (and sent on to legal counsel) the board formally approved a settlement with Kruckow Companies, LLC.
Under the terms of the pact, the prospector is expected to submit a CUP application to continue to operate on the Schutz Quarry property on or before December 31, 2021, but can crush and remove stockpiled materials while that application is being considered for approval.
Failure to submit an application within the time frame would end all nonconforming (grandfathered) rights. And if the county denies the CUP application, Kruckow would still be allowed to work in the existing open pit, and mine an additional two acres of the 26 acre parcel.
The board approved a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Coronavirus Relief Grant totaling $9,000 for use at the Houston County Airport. County engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported that the assistance must be spent only for qualified items, but the county will have four years to utilize the funds.
On a related note, Pogodzinski was reappointed as county engineer for an additional four year term.
Commissioners approved a contract with Vanguard Appraisals, Inc., “to conduct a quintile review and (provide) staff training.” The agreement has a not-to-exceed sum of $16,800. The company will focus on field appraisal training, the board was told. An item on the consent agenda also approved a competitive search for an appraiser trainee.
With a study on county employee wage compensation and health benefits from David Drown Associates now complete, the board went into closed session for well over an hour to discuss labor negotiations.
The compensation study was approved by a 3-2 vote in September of 2020 at a reported cost of $21,750. No actions were taken in regards to labor negotiations when the open meeting resumed.
By a 4-1 vote, commissioners agreed to send a letter of approval for Clean Chickens Co. (Elk River, Minn.) to provide USDA certified slaughtering to Houston County farms, via a mobile processing unit.
With USDA certification, local producers will be able to sell chicken across state lines, Houston County EDA coordinator Allison Wagner reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.