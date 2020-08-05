By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Last week, Houston County commissioners accepted an offer from a local firm to provide construction management services to build a new highway department facility. Wieser Brothers General Contractor, Inc., (La Crescent) was picked for the job on Tuesday, July 28. The contract proposal came with a fee of 1.25%, which was slightly lower than the other two finalists for the job.
“We had 10 construction manager submissions for review,” county engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported. As a member of the building committee for the project, he helped to pick the three finalists which were interviewed on July 14.
“I think all three of the contractors could do the job...” Commissioner Bob Burns said. “When I look at the three of them, Wieser Brothers, (charging) 1.25% as far as their revenue for the project, was the lowest... Their other items were basically the same except for engineering. The architectural engineering was less (with Wieser Brothers) than the other two firms...”
Burns also noted that 50 Wieser Brothers employees are Houston County residents, adding that the company pays “a large amount of real estate taxes in Houston County (and that) also does not hurt their status as far as this contract is concerned.”
The Highway Building Committee was authorized to negotiate a final contract with the company, which will come back to the full board for approval.
The proposal anticipates a $5 to $6 million price tag for the new headquarters/shop facility. The document includes $68,750 for construction management services based on a $5.5 million project. Fees for “general conditions” total $171,064, with an additional $5,000 for pre-construction costs, and $175,000 for architectural & engineering costs, bringing the RFP (request for proposal) total to $419,814.
The project includes a five month pre-construction period for design review and specification/bid development and a 10 month construction period.
Commissioners also heard Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa report on the current state of the pandemic in Houston County, which had 37 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of last Tuesday. Actual cases are probably much higher, the director noted, since “testing capacity remains a challenge.” That’s because the county has no test sites, but relies mainly on out-of-state facilities, particularly in Wisconsin. There were 31 persons in the county classified as recovered, and one COVID-19 case currently hospitalized.
“Local public health has been really busy with case investigation and contact tracing...“ Pugleasa said. “We’ve invested really heavily there. We right now have five people within the agency who are trained to do case investigation and contact tracing.”
As far as Minnesota’s new mask mandate in certain public venues, Pugleasa noted that it’s a prudent step.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find somebody who dislikes masks more than me, however I think it is a perfectly reasonable and appropriate measure for us to reduce the spread of COVID. We get lots of arguments when you say that. I will also say that masks are not perfect, but they’re better than nothing.
“From my perspective it’s a neighborly thing to do, to care about those around you. We have a hard time with messaging and getting people to see that masks are really not primarily intended to protect the wearer. They are intended to reduce what you put out, the vapor when you speak, or breathe or cough, or whatever. I think it’s a perfectly reasonable thing, and I support the governor’s order. I think that it reduces the pressure on local municipalities, on local businesses, where some are enforcing it, some aren’t...
“It’s unfortunate that probably the greatest public health issue and challenge of our time has been reduced to one of politics... One other thing I’ll note, is that the research recently shows a significant improvement in slowing the spread of COVD in states that have instituted mask mandates... States that have not done that have a much higher rate of COVID spread.”
Other news
After hearing reports from representatives of the Houston County Historical Society, the board voted to approve $5000 in fund-raising matching dollars to go with the county’s annual $37,500 in annual support for the organization.
Commissioners also approved a resolution authorizing their Department of Public Health and Human Services to apply for a Towards Zero Deaths Safe Roads grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. If awarded, that money will fund educational efforts aimed at reducing highway fatalities.
The board also approved a one year contract with SELCO (Southeastern Libraries Cooperating) that sets county support for that organization at $165,977 for 2021, which is a 1.5% increase over 2020, Commissioner Teresa Walter stated.
A professional services agreement with CEDA (Community Economic Development Associates) was approved as well. The county hired CEDA for an extra eight hours per week (136 hours total) to aid with CARES Act applications, determine eligibility for those dollars, and recommend awards that should be approved by the county.
Commissioners accepted the August 14 resignation of deputy auditor/treasurer Darlene Peter with thanks for her 22 years of service to Houston County residents, and approved an expedited competitive search to fill the vacancy. In other personnel news, Adam Heberlein was hired a probationary sign specialist, conditioned on the successful completion of
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.