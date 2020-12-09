By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On the first day of December, county commissioners discussed the COVID-19 pandemic (which recently claimed three additional lives in Houston County) with John Pugleasa, their director of public health.
Pugleasa referred to the recent COVID-19 fatalities as “Very heartbreaking and sad news for us to share.
“I think that we have consistently shared our ongoing numbers, and it’s occasionally brought up to me that the total number of cases that we have is one indicator of what’s going on. As of yesterday we were at 713 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. But I think the larger (issue) isn’t that 713 individuals have tested positive. Some of those tested positive last Spring, and have long since recovered.
“To me, the story is that in the last month, over 450 of those 713 have happened, which indicates Houston County – as we see across the State of Minnesota and across the upper Midwest – is still experiencing a very significant spike and outbreak in the spread of COVID.
“We in public health continue to urge people in Houston County to take the virus seriously, especially now as the weather turns colder and we have a tendency to congregate...”
The director said that the one bright spot in the story is the development of vaccines, with at least three now “close to approval.” Once one or more of those are available, local persons will begin to receive immunizations, beginning with those who are at highest risk to contract the sometimes-deadly disease.
“It isn’t like we’re going to have everybody vaccinated overnight,” Pugleasa cautioned. More information on vaccination plans should be available at the next commissioner’s meeting, he noted.
In the meantime, the same precautions still apply for all residents, the director noted. “What public health is asking the community to do is a small thing (like wearing masks in crowded public areas, social distancing, and hand washing), it’s not that intrusive, and it can make a dramatic difference in the spread of COVID...
“I don’t understand why, if someone can protect people who are otherwise vulnerable to a very serious disease, through a small effort on your part, why people have a difficult time doing that...
“We are testing a lot more people, but a lot more people are testing positive,” the director concluded. “We have a lot of very rapid growth going on right now.”
After the meeting, Pugleasa told the Argus that all three Houston County residents who recently died of COVID-19 had been living in long-term care facilities. But assuming that only elderly persons are at risk for serious illness from the virus is a mistake, he added.
That sort of thinking, expressed in a statement like: “I feel that I don’t have to follow the same guidelines because I’m healthy and the people that I hang out with are healthy...” can easily land someone else in the hospital, the director noted.
“Where I want to appeal to people is, these are your neighbors, they’re your friends and neighbors and family, and it’s the civic thing to do. If you knew that your town could be helped by you doing something, and you can help people that you know and care about stay healthy, then do it.”
New highway shop
Commissioners voted to accept numerous bid items for their Highway Department headquarters/shop project.
Some initial bids were accepted on November 10, when the estimated total project cost stood at $7,173,869. Last week, a second bid package included a wide range of items, and the offers which were accepted on December 1st helped to produce a noticeable reduction in the total estimated budget, which dropped to $6,778,140. That figure includes a five percent “contingency” fund ($305,145), and additional items under the category of “owner direct costs,” ($290,000) which includes some equipment that may be purchased at a later date. The latter category also has a $20,000 line item for “moving expenses” which may not be necessary, since county staff will likely do that for themselves, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski said.
Two categories garnered no bids, and two line items (asphalt paving and concrete polishing) were tabled, withholding acceptance while further study is conducted.
“At this point, everything has been bid out...” Pogodzinski reported, “and we do have some pretty good numbers now.”
Financing for the new facility was also discussed. The board is leaning towards paying for about half of the cost of the new facility with Highway Department fund balance, and utilize bonding for the rest. Bond payments would be made primarily with dollars collected from wheelage tax receipts.
Other news
Four snowmobile agreements were approved, with Houston County serving as a pass-through fiscal agent for sledding clubs. Those pacts will allow Grant-In-Aid dollars for maintenance and grooming to flow, going to Gopherland Trails Snowmobile Club ($48,663), La Crescent Snowmobile Trails ($17,869), Money Creek Snowmobile Club and TH (Truck Highway) 76 Trails ($23,301), and the Viking Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club ($20,042).
A re-zoning request from Cory and Jackie Baker of Yucatan Township was also approved. The couple owns a pair of parcels totaling 9.62 acres near Ferndale Country Club, which will now be classified as residential.
Zoning administrator Aaron Lacher reported that the rezoned area will “only contain one buildable lot unless a plat is approved under section 36 of the Houston County Zoning Ordinance.” If and when that occurs, up to six new
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.