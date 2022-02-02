By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Houston County commissioners and several of their department heads sat down with Rep. Greg Davids (Minnesota House District 28B), and Carli Stark, affiliate director and public safety policy analyst from the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC).
Stark led off the discussions, citing several priorities which AMC is championing.
“One of the biggest priorities that came out of voting during our fall policy conference was mental health infrastructure and services,” she stated. “It touches most areas of policy, from public safety, health and human services, housing, (and) workforce...”
A “lack of placements for people to get their mental health needs met,” impacts many areas, including jobs and criminal behavior, she added.
Stark also said housing investment, a “robust” bonding bill, continued funding for better broadband coverage, and dollars for community supervision as it relates to public safety (such as probation) are important.
“Lowering recidivism takes a lot of work,” she said. “A lot of one-on-one. You need adequate funding, and so far we don’t have that.”
Other priorities include a public waters inventory, addressing acute shortages in child care, PILT (payment in lieu of taxes) sustainability, following up on the opioid settlement, and solid waste management, she explained.
Davids said he expects “a laser-sharp focus on public safety,” from the state legislature this year. “I don’t think we’ll alter the state budget, but there will probably be a supplemental tax bill, and there will probably be a supplemental budget bill without opening the old one up,” he stated.
Commissioner Bob Burns said that long-term funding should be provided to local governments to help pay the costs of State of Minnesota mandates.
He also suggested that motor vehicle taxes on electric vehicles should be equivalent to road taxes placed on gas vehicles now paid at the pump.
In addition, the State of Minnesota should support 50% of local Department of Corrections costs (rather than the 27-30% seen locally in recent years). That cost Houston County $233.696 between 2015-2020, Burns reported.
Solid support of Human Service expenditures was another key point, he added, especially in the areas of children’s mental health, children’s evaluation and placement costs, the cost of diabetic insulin and needle disposal.
Additional funding should go towards LRIP (the Local Roads Improvement Program). Burns said. Furthermore, Minnesota’s property tax system needs to be simplified, and the State of Minnesota should pledge continued support for Local Government Aid payments to counties and cities.
Other board members agreed with those suggestions and concerns, and added a few more of their own.
Commissioner Teresa Walter cited the need for more funding for EMS (emergency medical services), and the elimination of taxes on social security.
Commissioner Greg Myhre called for more funding for public health, as well as additional help for townships which he said now have to spend $20,000 towards each bridge replacement.
Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa echoed Burns’ concerns about children’s evaluations as well as other systems used to determine items such as eligibility for medical services.
He noted one of the programs used by the department to do that is so antiquated that it utilizes a “green-screen DOS system.”
“If we’re truly sitting on eight billion dollars in one-time money, it seems an investment to try and fix those things is at least worthy of consideration...” the director said. “I guess the bottom line would be, it has a corresponding impact on the level of effort that counties have to put into that to do a mandated service, which is to determine eligibility...”
Houston County Veterans Service Officer Rob Thoen said there is a high rate of denials of applications for grants to assist veterans through the State Soldier’s Assistance Program.
“The program is huge, and the amount of information that a veteran needs to (provide) to access this program, by the time I am done, I have submitted a book...” he added. “I have gotten one successful application in the six years I’ve been here, as far as the one-time assistance grant is concerned.”
Finance director Carol Lapham expressed some concerns with the State Assessed Property Section (Minnesota Department of Revenue).
“We receive values from them that we enter into our tax system, and that calculates the taxes... (on items such as utility infrastructure),” she noted. “The companies don’t like those values, so they file an appeal of their value in tax court. (The) tax court typically sides with them, reduces their value... But those are values that we use to spread the levy that we need to operate. And we have no choice but to send them back their tax revenue for the reduction in value, plus interest.”
Auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus also mentioned the importance of PILT payments to Houston County, as well as equipment costs for counties to place cameras on election drop boxes, another state mandate.
Votes
Commissioners voted to apply for grant funding for “election security improvements” offered through he federal Help America Vote Act. The grant offers $20,000 per county plus $2.87 per voting age population (2020 Census) and will be used to update security systems/computers. Another vote authorized the establishment of an absentee ballot board for March township elections.
The board also approved a guardianship/conservatorship contract between Thoroughfare Services Inc. and Houston County. Public Health and Human Services is tasked with identifying persons in need for those services.
Commissioners tabled one decision for more information. The issue is whether to utilize Bank of the West or Merchants Bank as depositories for certain county accounts, but questions arose on how the “sweep” deposit of those funds might affect the dollar amounts which will be FDIC as those transfers are completed.
The board approved a request for proposal (RFP) which will seek outside assistance to update the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Quotes will be accepted from February 1st through March 1st.
A “consent agenda” vote approved several items, including the confirmation of the Jan. 12 resignation of deputy recorder Darlene Peter, approval of a competitive search to fill that position, and sending a letter of support for a grant submitted by Workforce Development, Inc for a ARPA funds to support a program called “Good Jobs for Southeast Minnesota.” The “Good Jobs Challenge” will focus on helping to train employees for high-demand jobs.
