By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners voted 3-2 to move forward with a potential new hire to lead their Environmental Services Department last week.
The Nov. 9 meeting also saw the approval of several agreements for county-utilized services, and a couple of conditional use permits for the construction of new homes.
The top three candidates for the director’s position were recently interviewed by the full board, and were ranked (with a point system) on their responses to questions.
After discussions, Commissioner Teresa Walter made a motion to “move forward on the background check, the references, and putting together a compensation package,” for the leading candidate. But additional board approval will still be required to hire someone as Environmental Services director.
The top-ranked candidate was Martin Herrick, who currently serves as an advanced waste management engineer (solid waste), with the West Central Region, La Crosse Service Center (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources). Herrick holds a Master of Engineering degree in Civil & Environmental Engineering from the University of Wisconsin.
The “nay” votes on Walter’s motion came from Commissioners Eric Johnson and Greg Myhre.
Johnson requested a second round of interviews “To show us - because this is a very important position that works with the public on a daily basis - that they have the skills to problem solve, and to tackle tough situations in zoning.”
Myhre said the candidate would need training in septic inspections, and the county would also need to hire “someone to do a land-use plan... So we’re really going backwards by hiring this guy, because it’s going to cost us about $60,000 to get him trained, get him licensed, and get people in here to get him going in the right direction,” he stated.
But other board members disputed those conclusions, including the costs.
Commissioner Dewey Severson said, “The individual that we’re discussing at this point has a lot of experience in dealing with the public. And some of those issues when he was dealing with landfills are way bigger than anything we’ll have here. He’s strong in solid waste... which we have had some discussion of (as far as) concerns in this county. We need to look at what’s best for this county. They all had strengths... but his experience, his level of working on the state level makes him pretty qualified.”
Commissioner Bob Burns said that “The rankings (were) based on our interviews with the three candidates. We all had a chance to ask those questions and ask follow-up questions.”
Myhre also said the county needed to “do an investigation,” during the discussion, but did not specify what that would be about, or even if it was directly related to the hiring process. Burns did say, “We are talking with Sam (county attorney Samuel Jandt)... with regard to who can do the investigation. Outside entities, in case we have conflict of interest.”
After the meeting the Argus contacted Jandt, who stated that “A complaint has been received from one of the applicants for the Environmental Services Director position – the complaint will be evaluated to determine if an investigation is indeed necessary. It may or may not be required.”
In other news, the board approved change order #31 for the new highway shop/headquarters in Caledonia. The total cost is $61,517, which will pay for the (already done) placement of a “surcharge pile” on soils where hoop structures are being built. By pre-loading the surface, future settlement of soils in that area can be minimized. County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said that the cost had already been deducted from the contingency fund budget, so approximately $70,000 still remains in that account.
The engineer was also granted permission to attend a National Association of County Engineers conference in Buffalo, New York on April 24-28, 2022.
Commissioners approved the final payment for a bridge replacement on Freeburg Ridge Road, closing out that project. The total cost was $922,169, somewhat below under the original contract bid of $926,798.
The board also approved continuing a professional services agreement with DS Solutions, Inc., to provide online election judge training for Houston County officials. The pact had a start date of September 1, 2021, and runs through December 31, 2024.
Auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus said that the county has already paid the one-time fee of $1500 for the service, so the costs are $500 for annual maintenance, and $11 charge per participant (per calendar year) and $125 per hour for “alterations and customization.”
A snow removal contract for 2021-2023 with WS Trucking and Construction, LLC was approved as well. The company will clear snow at the county’s Justice Center, Courthouse, and County Community Services building, all of which are located in Caledonia. Rates are $75 per hour for operating a snow plow truck, with the same amount charged for a skid loader and dump truck. A walk-behind snow blower/brush for sidewalks will cost $50 per hour to operate, while hand shoveling will be billed at $25 per hour.
Commissioners also voted to reappoint Crooked Creek Watershed District board members Dan Goetzinger and Tim McCormick.
Two conditional use permit applications were approved. Both will allow a dwelling to be built on less than 40 acres in an Agricultural Protection District. The first went to Daniel and Marissa Solum (La Crescent Township), while the second was addressed to Carl and Elizabeth Olson and Wayne and Elsie Olson of Sheldon Township.
Severson reported good progress on the new Wagon Wheel Trail pedestrian bridge in La Crescent. That bike/walking trail will benefit from the new structure connecting South 1st Street (at grade) with a concrete boardwalk which will “bring users down to the intersection of Sycamore Street and Chestnut Street,” according to preliminary plans posted on the City of La Crescent webpage.
