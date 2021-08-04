By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners had a lot of items their plate on Tuesday, July 27.
After further discussions on the likely future duties of the county’s Environmental Services director, the board approved a 10-item “consent agenda” with a single vote. Included in that list was initiating a competitive search to fill the aforementioned director’s position with a permanent hire. Some of the other personnel items on the consent agenda included accepting the resignation of maintenance specialist Dustin Rask, and searching for a replacement to fill that job. Another competitive search was approved as well – this one to fill the job of “lead social worker” in Children’s Services. None of the hiring searches would increase the total number of staff employed by the county.
Commissioners also approved a Federal Aviation Administration grant “closeout report” on a recent Master Plan with Airport Layout Plan update for the Houston County Airport near Caledonia. Under the terms of the agreement, the FAA will pay 90% ($187,020) towards the project, with Houston County and the State of Minnesota each contributing 5% ($10,390).
On a related note, the board approved a set of five-year airport ground lease agreements for fliers at the airport. The lots are owned by Houston County, while those who lease the spaces own the actual hangers.
Work continues on the county’s new highway headquarters/shop facility. Commissioners accepted an asphalt paving bid from Dunn Blacktop (Winona) to lay down some material that is specifically intended to hold up while heavy equipment drives on it, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported. The pavement will cover a considerable area around the facility, including the inside of new sand and salt storage sheds. The cost for the work is $369,666. An offer from Windsor Co. (St Paul) to provide concrete polishing in portions of the main building was also accepted. That line item totaled $6,255. Finally, commissioners approved “change order No.12,” deducting the cost ($3,924) of a shed for an adjoining landowner from the contractor, since Houston County provided that item. The change will return those dollars to the project’s contingency fund.
Commissioners also voted 4-1 to award all full time county employees a $50 payment as a sign of appreciation, recognizing the essential worker duties they performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted to restore $30 per diem payments for Houston County Parks Committee members attending regular meetings of that panel. Although they were never formally canceled, the payments in question were somehow not continued during 2017 and later years, county staff reported. Retroactive per diem payments will go to member Dick Walter for 15 meetings, as well as member Dennis Yeiter for two meetings.
Another vote amended an agreement between Houston County and the Goodhue County Soil and Water Conservation District. By modifying the pact (extending the contract until July 31, 2022), grant dollars will continue to be available for some feedlot cost-sharing projects, interim Environmental Services director Amelia Meiners reported.
Commissioners approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for Karl Housker to construct a non-farm dwelling on less than 40 acres in an agricultural protection district (within Caledonia Township). Another CUP was approved as well. That permit will allow Thomas Ready to utilize some existing buildings to operate a “multi-storage facility” in a General Business District located in La Crescent Township.
By consensus, the board decided to look into a study which could identify ways to make county operations more efficient. A meeting of department heads is planned on the topic, and the item will also be brought before the county’s Finance Committee.
Board chair Bob Burns stated that there are a number of potential Houston County uses for American Rescue Plan dollars. Ideas include increased broadband access, other information technology projects, Highway Department needs, storm water projects, Human Services needs, and more. Burns also said that certain EDA projects could qualify, and noted that other counties are looking at improving housing to attract workers. So far, Houston County has received $1,806,416 in program dollars out of a $3,612,832 total.
Shirley Johnson of the Houston County Historical Society reported on the challenging year of 2020. Johnson also outlined some exciting displays that can be seen at the museum, and a wealth of other activities that the group is involved in. As far as yearly support from Houston County, “We’re not asking for an increase, which we haven’t done since 2008,” she said.
University of Minnesota Extension intern Kendra Waldenberger briefed the board on numerous Houston County activities she had been involved with, including a video she produced on the Farm Family of the Year, and a number of columns that she wrote which appeared in the Caledonia Argus. “By the time I complete my internship, I will have written and published eight articles for the Argus,” she said, “and walk away with a new-found appreciation for writing... Overall, I believe in this internship opportunity, and (would) recommend it to a friend looking for an internship in agriculture communications.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.